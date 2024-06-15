Remedium Lifecare Limited announced that Ms. Dhwani Desai, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, vide her letter dated June 14, 2024, has tendered her resignation from the services of the Company, due to personal reasons. She shall be relieved of her duties with effect from the close of business hours of June 14, 2024.
Remedium Lifecare Limited
Equities
539561
INE549S01036
Pharmaceuticals
