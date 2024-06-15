Remedium Lifecare Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is aligned across two business verticals: Products and Services. The Products business comprises trading and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both domestic and international markets including the regulated markets. It is engaged in the business of trading in advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, API's and other pharma products used, such as iso propyl alcohol, cyclohexane, di iso propyl amine, ethyl acetate, hydrazine hydrate, methylene di chloride, potassium carbonate powder, sodium bi-carbonate, potassium hydroxide flakes, sodium chloride, sodium carbonate (soda ash), amino isophthalic acid, tellurium(IV) oxide, Grignard reagent, selenium metal powder and trimethyl sulfoxonium iodide (TMSI). It is involved with the manufacture of various APIs, such as atorvastatin calcium (Amorphous) and citalopram hydrochloride.

