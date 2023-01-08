Remedy Entertainment Oyj : Financial Statement and Board of Directors' report 2020

Remedy Entertainment Plc, 1017278-9 Financial statements 1.1.2020 - 31.12.2020 Remedy Entertainment Plc Financial statement and annual report 1.1. - 31.12.2020 1

Remedy Entertainment Plc, 1017278-9 Financial statements 1.1.2020 - 31.12.2020 REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC Luomanportti 3 02200 ESPOO, FINLAND VAT ID FI10172789 Contents Page Annual report 3 Income statement 9 Balance sheet 10 Cash flow statement 12 Notes 13 Signatures to the financial statements 19 Auditor's note 19 List of financial records and materials 19 This financial statement is to be retained until 31.12.2030. The financial statement has been executed by Remedy Entertainment Plc Luomanportti 3 02200 ESPOO, FINLAND 2

Remedy Entertainment Plc, 1017278-9 Financial statements 1.1.2020 - 31.12.2020 Annual report for the fiscal year 1.1.-31.12.2020 Relevant events during the fiscal year In 2020, the company signed two publishing deals with Epic Games. Two expansions for Control game were launched and the company also continued other game development activities. The company's revenue mostly consisted of royalties recognized from the game sales revenue of Control, as well as development fees received from Epic Games and the publishers of Control and Crossfire game projects. The revenue also included royalty income from previously released games. The company's game development and operations have continued according to plans during Covid-19 pandemic and the project schedules have remained unchanged during the reporting period. The company has evaluated its assets and liabilities concluding that the pandemic has not had an impact on their valuation. Financial development and key figures The company's revenue was 41 085 822.26 EUR and profit for the fiscal year was 10 336 676.75 EUR. Operating profit for the fiscal year was 13 244 514.36 EUR, 32.24% of revenue. Return on equity was 41.83%. The company's equity ratio at the end of the fiscal year was 73.19%. FISCAL YEAR 2020 2019 2018 Revenue 41 085 822.26 31 645 315.19 20 146 401.80 Operating profit/loss 13 244 514.36 6 534 493.02 609 268.01 Operating profit/loss % 32.24% 20.65% 3.02% Return on equity % 41.83% 26.92% 3.04% Equity ratio 73.19% 73.50% 79.09% The company's salaries and compensations with employer contributions for the fiscal year were 20 758 479,06 EUR and average number of personnel was 265. FISCAL YEAR 2020 2019 2018 Salaries and other compensations 20 758 479.06 17 200 955.39 11 677 169.05 including employer contributions Average number of personnel 265 228 169 CALCULATION FORMULAS USED FOR THE INDICATORS Operating profit % = operating profit / revenue Return on equity % = earnings before taxes / equity (average of two fiscal years) Equity ratio = total equity / balance sheet total less advances received 3

Remedy Entertainment Plc, 1017278-9 Financial statements 1.1.2020 - 31.12.2020 Average number of personnel = sum of average of number of personnel in each month / 12 Future financial development outlook Remedy expects its revenue and operating profit to increase during 2021. Majority of the revenue and operating profit is expected to materialize during second half-year period. The company aims to create long-term profitable growth, primarily organically, by expanding the product portfolio and entering into new partnerships. The company intends to grow primarily organically. Royalties and development fees received from publisher partners depend on future game projects, game release schedules and other terms and conditions of each cooperation. Fluctuations between quarterly results and even between fiscal years may be significant, depending on the amount and timing of received development fees as well as game release schedules. Risks and uncertainties The most substantial short-term risks and uncertainties are: The company's in-house game development may fail, and the company might not necessarily be able to realize the games it has planned with the sufficient quality, schedule or budget.

in-house game development may fail, and the company might not necessarily be able to realize the games it has planned with the sufficient quality, schedule or budget. Games developed by the company may fail commercially after their release.

There is no certainty of the continuity of the company's major publisher partnerships and the company's publisher partners may present claims towards the company.

The company might not be able to recruit or retain key employees and professionally skilled employees.

Changes in foreign exchange rates may have a negative impact on the company's foreign currency-denominated receivables from its customers and payables for its vendors. The above-mentioned risks might, if they materialize, have a significant negative impact on the company's business operations, result, financial position, outlook and share price. Events after the end of the reporting period Control was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 2 February 2021. Statement on the scope of research and development activities Significant part of the company's activities is research and development. The company has capitalized product development expenses for new projects that are based on the company's own game brands, effective from 1 January 2019. These projects were Vanguard, two unannounced projects signed Epic Games and fourth, not yet announced project, during the 4