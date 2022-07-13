Remedy Entertainment Plc: Publishing time for half year 2022 report

Remedy Entertainment Plc | Press Release 09:00 a.m. (EEST) July 13, 2022
Publishing time for half year 2022 report
Remedy Entertainment Plc will publish its half year 2022 report on Friday August 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST).
Remedy will host a webcast and conference call in English on its half year 2022 financial results for investors, analysts and media on Friday August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (EEST). Remedy's half year report will be presented by CEO Tero Virtala and CFO Terhi Kauppi.
The half year report will be available after publication on Remedy's Investor Relations website: https://investors.remedygames.com/announcements-and-releases/
Webcast details
Register in advance for the webcast:
https://remedy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_knLaEt2WRSOLTMd-kybDqw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webcast.
Conference call details
Dial in by calling your local phone number a few minutes before the briefing begins. International numbers available: https://remedy.zoom.us/u/kyOvxC4TO
Finland: +358 9 7252 2471
Sweden: +46 850 539 728
United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830
United States: +1 646 558 8656
Webinar ID: 831 1823 7596
Passcode: 338475
A recording of the webcast will be available after the briefing at https://investors.remedygames.com/presentations/
Remedy Entertainment Plc follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 13, 2022.
MORE INFORMATION
Tero Virtala, Chief Executive Officer
REMEDY IN BRIEF
Phone: +358 9 435 5040
Email: ir@remedygames.com
Remedy Entertainment Plc is a globally successful video game company known for story-driven and visually stunning console and PC games such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and game development tools. Founded in 1995 and based in Finland, the company employs over 320 game industry professionals from 32 different countries. Remedy's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's official list. www.remedygames.com