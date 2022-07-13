Remedy Entertainment Plc: Publishing time for half year 2022 report

Remedy Entertainment Plc | Press Release 09:00 a.m. (EEST) July 13, 2022

Publishing time for half year 2022 report

Remedy Entertainment Plc will publish its half year 2022 report on Friday August 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST).

Remedy will host a webcast and conference call in English on its half year 2022 financial results for investors, analysts and media on Friday August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (EEST). Remedy's half year report will be presented by CEO Tero Virtala and CFO Terhi Kauppi.

The half year report will be available after publication on Remedy's Investor Relations website: https://investors.remedygames.com/announcements-and-releases/

Webcast details

Register in advance for the webcast:

https://remedy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_knLaEt2WRSOLTMd-kybDqw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webcast.

Conference call details

Dial in by calling your local phone number a few minutes before the briefing begins. International numbers available: https://remedy.zoom.us/u/kyOvxC4TO

Finland: +358 9 7252 2471

Sweden: +46 850 539 728

United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

United States: +1 646 558 8656

Webinar ID: 831 1823 7596

Passcode: 338475

A recording of the webcast will be available after the briefing at https://investors.remedygames.com/presentations/

Remedy Entertainment Plc follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 13, 2022.

