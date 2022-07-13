Log in
    REMEDY   FI4000251897

REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(REMEDY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-07-12 am EDT
24.65 EUR   -0.80%
02:14aREMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Publishing time for half year 2022 report
PU
05/31Remedy Entertainment Plc applies for listing of option rights 2019
AQ
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Remedy Entertainment Oyj, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
Remedy Entertainment Plc: Publishing time for half year 2022 report

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Remedy Entertainment Plc | Press Release 09:00 a.m. (EEST) July 13, 2022

Publishing time for half year 2022 report

Remedy Entertainment Plc will publish its half year 2022 report on Friday August 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST).

Remedy will host a webcast and conference call in English on its half year 2022 financial results for investors, analysts and media on Friday August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (EEST). Remedy's half year report will be presented by CEO Tero Virtala and CFO Terhi Kauppi.

The half year report will be available after publication on Remedy's Investor Relations website: https://investors.remedygames.com/announcements-and-releases/

Webcast details

Register in advance for the webcast:

https://remedy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_knLaEt2WRSOLTMd-kybDqw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webcast.

Conference call details

Dial in by calling your local phone number a few minutes before the briefing begins. International numbers available: https://remedy.zoom.us/u/kyOvxC4TO

Finland: +358 9 7252 2471

Sweden: +46 850 539 728

United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

United States: +1 646 558 8656

Webinar ID: 831 1823 7596

Passcode: 338475

A recording of the webcast will be available after the briefing at https://investors.remedygames.com/presentations/

Remedy Entertainment Plc follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 13, 2022.

MORE INFORMATION

Tero Virtala, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +358 9 435 5040
Email: ir@remedygames.com

REMEDY IN BRIEF

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a globally successful video game company known for story-driven and visually stunning console and PC games such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and game development tools. Founded in 1995 and based in Finland, the company employs over 320 game industry professionals from 32 different countries. Remedy's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's official list. www.remedygames.com

Disclaimer

Remedy Entertainment Oyj published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
