INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

COMPOSITION OF INTRINSIC NET ASSET VALUE

Unaudited

Audited

31 December 2023

30 June 2023

R million

Book value

Intrinsic value1

Book value

Intrinsic value1

Healthcare

Mediclinic

39 588

43 089

41 050

47 268

Consumer products

Heineken Beverages

6 751

6 751

12 495

12 451

Capevin2

1 866

1 572

1 677

1 576

RCL Foods2

10 027

6 077

9 152

7 141

Siqalo Foods

6 201

6 302

6 212

6 007

Financial services

OUTsurance Group

5 835

19 811

5 764

15 957

Business Partners2

1 329

1 291

1 289

1 260

Infrastructure

CIVH

7 029

13 064

7 025

14 300

SEACOM

130

637

98

796

Other infrastructure investments

57

57

57

57

Industrial

Air Products

1 292

4 888

1 282

4 911

TotalEnergies

2 501

3 527

3 063

3 338

Wispeco2

1 696

1 463

1 619

1 330

Other industrial investments

221

365

204

320

Diversified investment vehicles

KTH

2 038

2 649

1 878

2 370

Prescient China Equity Fund

1 047

1 047

1 137

1 137

Invenfin

690

761

771

1 136

Other diversified investment vehicles

1 212

1 212

1 760

1 760

Media

eMedia Investments2

903

569

897

659

Other media investments

150

195

154

182

Portfolio investments

FirstRand3

7 274

7 274

6 889

6 889

Discovery

6 139

6 139

6 167

6 167

Momentum Metropolitan

2 200

2 200

1 816

1 816

Other portfolio investments

694

694

769

769

Social impact investments

147

147

126

126

Central treasury

Cash at the centre4

5 499

5 499

9 001

9 001

Debt at the centre

(4 367)

(4 367)

(7 857)

(7 857)

Other net corporate assets

1 438

2 133

1 425

2 122

Intrinsic net asset value (INAV)

109 587

135 046

115 920

142 989

Potential CGT liability5

(3 562)

(4 186)

INAV after tax

109 587

131 484

115 920

138 803

Issued shares after deduction of shares

repurchased (million)

554.9

554.9

558.6

558.6

INAV after tax per share (Rand)

197.49

236.95

207.51

248.47

Remgro share price (Rand)

162.48

147.05

Percentage discount to INAV

31.4

40.8

  1. For purposes of determining the intrinsic net asset value, unlisted investments are shown at IFRS 13: Fair value measurement valuations and listed investments are shown at closing stock exchange prices.
  2. Remgro determined the recoverable amounts for RCL Foods, Capevin, Business Partners, Wispeco and eMedia Investments which are in excess of the investments' carrying values.
  3. The intrinsic value for FirstRand includes the investment at market value less deferred capital gains tax (CGT) on the investment, as well as the

after tax zero cost collar hedge on 60 000 000 (30 June 2023: 60 000 000) FirstRand shares amounting to a liability of R196 million

(30 June 2023: R72 million).

  1. Cash at the centre excludes cash held by subsidiaries that are separately valued above (mainly RCL Foods, Siqalo Foods, Capevin and Wispeco).
  2. The potential CGT liability is calculated on the specific identification method using the most favourable calculation for investments acquired before 1 October 2001 and also taking into account the corporate relief provisions. In addition to FirstRand, the deferred CGT on other investments at fair value through other comprehensive income is included in the investee line item above.

