Cash at the centre excludes cash held by subsidiaries that are separately valued above (mainly RCL Foods, Siqalo Foods, Capevin and Wispeco).

The potential CGT liability is calculated on the specific identification method using the most favourable calculation for investments acquired before 1 October 2001 and also taking into account the corporate relief provisions. In addition to FirstRand, the deferred CGT on other investments at fair value through other comprehensive income is included in the investee line item above.