INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
COMPOSITION OF INTRINSIC NET ASSET VALUE
Unaudited
Audited
31 December 2023
30 June 2023
R million
Book value
Intrinsic value1
Book value
Intrinsic value1
Healthcare
Mediclinic
39 588
43 089
41 050
47 268
Consumer products
Heineken Beverages
6 751
6 751
12 495
12 451
Capevin2
1 866
1 572
1 677
1 576
RCL Foods2
10 027
6 077
9 152
7 141
Siqalo Foods
6 201
6 302
6 212
6 007
Financial services
OUTsurance Group
5 835
19 811
5 764
15 957
Business Partners2
1 329
1 291
1 289
1 260
Infrastructure
CIVH
7 029
13 064
7 025
14 300
SEACOM
130
637
98
796
Other infrastructure investments
57
57
57
57
Industrial
Air Products
1 292
4 888
1 282
4 911
TotalEnergies
2 501
3 527
3 063
3 338
Wispeco2
1 696
1 463
1 619
1 330
Other industrial investments
221
365
204
320
Diversified investment vehicles
KTH
2 038
2 649
1 878
2 370
Prescient China Equity Fund
1 047
1 047
1 137
1 137
Invenfin
690
761
771
1 136
Other diversified investment vehicles
1 212
1 212
1 760
1 760
Media
eMedia Investments2
903
569
897
659
Other media investments
150
195
154
182
Portfolio investments
FirstRand3
7 274
7 274
6 889
6 889
Discovery
6 139
6 139
6 167
6 167
Momentum Metropolitan
2 200
2 200
1 816
1 816
Other portfolio investments
694
694
769
769
Social impact investments
147
147
126
126
Central treasury
Cash at the centre4
5 499
5 499
9 001
9 001
Debt at the centre
(4 367)
(4 367)
(7 857)
(7 857)
Other net corporate assets
1 438
2 133
1 425
2 122
Intrinsic net asset value (INAV)
109 587
135 046
115 920
142 989
Potential CGT liability5
(3 562)
(4 186)
INAV after tax
109 587
131 484
115 920
138 803
Issued shares after deduction of shares
repurchased (million)
554.9
554.9
558.6
558.6
INAV after tax per share (Rand)
197.49
236.95
207.51
248.47
Remgro share price (Rand)
162.48
147.05
Percentage discount to INAV
31.4
40.8
- For purposes of determining the intrinsic net asset value, unlisted investments are shown at IFRS 13: Fair value measurement valuations and listed investments are shown at closing stock exchange prices.
- Remgro determined the recoverable amounts for RCL Foods, Capevin, Business Partners, Wispeco and eMedia Investments which are in excess of the investments' carrying values.
- The intrinsic value for FirstRand includes the investment at market value less deferred capital gains tax (CGT) on the investment, as well as the
after tax zero cost collar hedge on 60 000 000 (30 June 2023: 60 000 000) FirstRand shares amounting to a liability of R196 million
(30 June 2023: R72 million).
- Cash at the centre excludes cash held by subsidiaries that are separately valued above (mainly RCL Foods, Siqalo Foods, Capevin and Wispeco).
- The potential CGT liability is calculated on the specific identification method using the most favourable calculation for investments acquired before 1 October 2001 and also taking into account the corporate relief provisions. In addition to FirstRand, the deferred CGT on other investments at fair value through other comprehensive income is included in the investee line item above.
