Results Press Release for the six month period ended 31 December 2023

REMGRO'S EARNINGS IMPACTED BY THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE ACTIONS AND CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Headline earnings per share: down by 39.1% from 626 cents to 381 cents

Excluding the impact of various corporate actions, headline earnings decreased by 13.1%

Interim dividend per share: 80 cents (unchanged)

Intrinsic net asset value per share as at 31 December 2023: down by 4.6% to R236.95 since 30 June 2023

The second half of the 2023 calendar year continued to be marked globally as a period of macroeconomic and geopolitical instability, unrelenting inflationary pressures largely resulting from supply chain disruptions and weak economic growth. In the South African context, the period's global pressures were exacerbated by the well-known power supply constraints, breakdown in state infrastructure relating to transport and logistics, slow pace of economic and structural reforms, high interest rates and a general erosion of foreign investment confidence in the country. The compounded effects of all these factors have been felt across Remgro's portfolio companies, creating an incredibly challenging operating environment for its businesses to navigate. As a Group, Remgro has worked hard to mitigate the external pressures to the extent that it can.

An operating backdrop such as this necessitates a disciplined focus on factors within the Group's control, while still looking for longer-term growth opportunities. As a result, this interim period has been characterised by consolidation with a focus on embedding the recently completed acquisitions and optimising them within the Remgro Group. This process has also involved an intensified focus on driving turnaround and positive momentum in Remgro's core and growth assets, including Mediclinic Group Limited (Mediclinic), Heineken Beverages Holdings Limited (Heineken Beverages), Community Investment Ventures Holdings Proprietary Limited (CIVH), RCL Foods Limited (RCL Foods) and Siqalo Foods Proprietary Limited (Siqalo Foods). Remgro has seen varying levels of success in this regard, taking into account the different integration timelines of the recent transactions - and their impacts, together with the nuanced ways in which the macroeconomics have affected its portfolio companies. The operating environment is starting to show signs of moderation, and Remgro remains well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that this economic cycle offers, however, Remgro's immediate priority is driving performance in its underlying portfolio companies and unlocking sustainable value for its shareholders. This underpins Remgro's strategic imperative of being the trusted investment company of choice.

In terms of portfolio optimisation efforts, while the 2023 calendar year saw the completion of transformative corporate actions for Remgro, the Group remains intensely focused on achieving a favourable outcome on the proposed transaction between Vodacom Proprietary Limited (Vodacom) and CIVH. Commenting on the potential deal, Remgro CEO, Jannie Durand said, "We, together with the CIVH and Vodacom management teams, fundamentally believe in the value of this transaction; the benefits for all stakeholders that stand to be unlocked through its successful completion. These benefits include the very real and tangible positive social impact relating to critical issues such as the democratisation of the internet in rural and lower income areas by means of providing cheaper fibre to the greater South Africa; the potential for job creation, and economic growth for our country."

For the period under review, headline earnings decreased by 40.1% from R3 529 million to R2 113 million, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased by 39.1% from 626 cents to 381 cents. The difference of 100bps in the HEPS measure compared to headline earnings, represents the accretive impact of shares repurchased during the 2023 financial year and the period under review.