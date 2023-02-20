Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Remitly Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELY   US75960P1049

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

(RELY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
11.76 USD   -2.49%
02/03Remitly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023
GL
02/03Remitly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023
AQ
01/30Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Remitly Global to $15 From $12, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Remitly Global : Last page last

02/20/2023 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Remitly Global Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 15:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
02/03Remitly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, Feb..
GL
02/03Remitly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, Feb..
AQ
01/30Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Remitly Global to $15 From $12, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
01/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Remitly Global to $14 From $16, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/05Remitly Completes Acquisition of Rewire
GL
01/05Remitly Completes Acquisition of Rewire
GL
01/05Remitly Global, Inc. completed the acquisition of Rewire O.S.G Research and Development..
CI
2022Remitly Global, Inc.(NasdaqGS:RELY) added to S&P Software ..
CI
2022Transcript : Remitly Global, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global FinTech..
CI
2022Winning Together : Migrant goals power nearly half of teams heading to the world's biggest..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 643 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net cash 2022 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 007 M 2 007 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Remitly Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,76 $
Average target price 15,43 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew B. Oppenheimer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hemanth Ramaswamy Munipalli Chief Financial Officer
Ankur Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Joshua Hug Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ron Shah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.2.71%2 007
FISERV, INC.14.15%73 263
BLOCK, INC.19.38%45 128
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.17.11%30 607
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.28%15 752
NEXI S.P.A6.57%10 977