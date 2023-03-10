Advanced search
    RELY   US75960P1049

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

(RELY)
2023-03-10
15.17 USD   -1.04%
04:49pRemitly Global : Statement on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)
PU
03/08Remitly to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum
GL
03/08Remitly to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum
AQ
Remitly Global : Statement on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)

03/10/2023
SEATTLE / March 10, 2023 / Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) ("Remitly"), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, provided the following statement on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). We are aware of and continuing to monitor the situation with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

We have relationships with multiple banks and have no material exposure to SVB. We are continuing to operate our business and serve our customers as normal.

About Remitly
Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Shulstein
Vice President of Investor Relations
stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:
Kendall Sadler
kendalls@remitly.com

Remitly Global Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 21:47:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
