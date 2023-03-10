Remitly Global : Statement on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)

SEATTLE / March 10, 2023 / Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) ("Remitly"), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, provided the following statement on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). We are aware of and continuing to monitor the situation with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

We have relationships with multiple banks and have no material exposure to SVB. We are continuing to operate our business and serve our customers as normal.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

kendalls@remitly.com