Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including our fiscal year 2024 financial outlook, forecasted fiscal year 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, seasonality in customer activity, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base in existing and new corridors, our ability to expand into broader financial services, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, the current inflationary environment, our expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic, banking and disbursement partners, our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property and other proprietary rights, our ability to keep data and our technology platform secure, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, our ability to compete effectively, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to buy foreign currency at generally advantageous rates, and the effects of changes to immigration laws, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical forces on our customers and business operations. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, which are available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The guidance in this presentation is only effective as of the date given, June 5, 2024, and will not be updated or affirmed unless and until we publicly announce updated or affirmed guidance. Distribution of or reference to this deck following June 5, 2024 does not constitute re-affirming guidance by Remitly.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the Appendix included in this presentation. An explanation of these measures is also included in the Appendix within this presentation under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this presentation because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include but are not limited to income taxes and stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.