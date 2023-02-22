Remitly Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Active customers up 48% year over year

Send volume up 35% year over year

Revenue up 41% year over year

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Remitly’s consistent out-performance in 2022 is a testament to the unique value we offer customers and the demonstrated effectiveness of our focus on delivering efficient growth," said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly. “In 2023, our increasing scale, customer loyalty, and superior technology will allow us to drive greater efficiencies, while we also invest in our strategic priorities to drive sustainable returns. We look forward to continuing to deliver value for our customers and long-term returns from our investments as we execute our vision of transforming the lives of immigrants and their families by providing the most trusted financial services on the planet."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the fourth quarter of 2021)

Active customers increased to 4.2 million, from 2.8 million, up 48%.

Send volume increased to $8.1 billion, from $6.0 billion, up 35%.

Revenue totaled $191.0 million, compared to $135.3 million, up 41%.

Net loss was $19.4 million, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million, compared to $(7.1) million.

Full Year 2022 Highlights and Key Operating Data:

(All comparisons relative to the full year 2021)

Send volume increased to $28.6 billion, from $20.4 billion, up 40%.

Revenue totaled $653.6 million, compared to $458.6 million, up 43%.

Net loss was $114.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $(13.6) million.

2023 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2023, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $860 million to $880 million, representing a growth rate of 32% to 35% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between breakeven and $10 million and to remain in a GAAP net loss position for 2023.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include but are not limited to income taxes and stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included with the Company’s SEC filings.

Webcast Information

Remitly will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The live webcast and investor presentation will be accessible on Remitly’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A webcast replay will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com/ following the live event.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.remitly.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly’s financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) noncash charge of depreciation and amortization, (iv) gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency, (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, and (vii) certain transaction and integration costs associated with acquisitions. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (ii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as (iii) certain transaction and integration costs associated with acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including our fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base in existing and new corridors, our ability to expand into broader financial services, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, our expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic, banking, and disbursement partners, our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property and other proprietary rights, our ability to keep data and our technology platform secure, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, our ability to compete effectively, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to buy foreign currency at generally advantageous rates, and the effects of changes to immigration laws, macroeconomic conditions, and geopolitical forces on our customers and business operations. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Contacts

Media:

Kendall Sadler

kendall@remitly.com

Investor Relations:

Stephen Shulstein

stephens@remitly.com

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue $ 191,032 $ 135,255 $ 653,560 $ 458,605 Costs and expenses Transaction expenses(1) 71,866 56,431 258,827 191,606 Customer support and operations(1) 19,239 13,090 68,106 45,525 Marketing(1) 43,163 38,267 170,970 120,906 Technology and development(1) 42,883 19,128 138,719 64,093 General and administrative(1) 34,895 23,512 131,250 70,941 Depreciation and amortization 1,854 1,366 6,724 5,256 Total costs and expenses 213,900 151,794 774,596 498,327 Loss from operations (22,868 ) (16,539 ) (121,036 ) (39,722 ) Interest income 2,274 48 4,149 140 Interest expense (327 ) (208 ) (1,302 ) (1,256 ) Other income, net 1,092 81 5,213 3,125 Loss before provision for income taxes (19,829 ) (16,618 ) (112,976 ) (37,713 ) Provision for income taxes (434 ) (42 ) 1,043 1,043 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (19,395 ) $ (16,576 ) $ (114,019 ) $ (38,756 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 171,505,584 163,616,647 167,774,123 60,728,748





(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately, above.







Stock-Based Compensation Expense, net:



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Customer support and operations $ 220 $ 76 $ 816 $ 153 Marketing 3,363 1,118 10,512 2,325 Technology and development 15,461 3,409 46,420 6,931 General and administrative 8,369 3,448 37,545 7,607 Total $ 27,413 $ 8,051 $ 95,293 $ 17,016





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,635 $ 403,262 Disbursement prefunding 158,055 119,627 Customer funds receivable, net 191,402 67,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,327 17,448 Total current assets 669,419 607,552 Restricted cash 99 51 Property and equipment, net 11,546 9,249 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,675 5,302 Other noncurrent assets, net 6,214 3,510 Total assets $ 695,953 $ 625,664 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,794 $ 1,210 Customer liabilities 111,075 70,483 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,752 66,683 Operating lease liabilities 3,521 3,240 Total current liabilities 209,142 141,616 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,674 2,907 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,050 813 Total liabilities $ 215,866 $ 145,336 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 17 $ 16 Additional paid-in capital 854,276 739,503 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (743 ) 253 Accumulated deficit (373,463 ) (259,444 ) Total stockholders’ equity 480,087 480,328 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 695,953 $ 625,664





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (114,019 ) $ (38,756 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 6,724 5,256 Stock-based compensation expense, net 95,293 17,016 Donation of common stock 1,972 6,933 Other 356 452 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Disbursement prefunding (38,428 ) (18,069 ) Customer funds receivable (126,942 ) (17,282 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,598 ) (12,559 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,763 2,780 Accounts payable 5,535 (3,035 ) Customer liabilities 42,979 16,097 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,298 26,071 Operating lease liabilities (4,073 ) (3,295 ) Net cash used in operating activities (105,140 ) (18,391 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,679 ) (1,956 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (3,382 ) (2,578 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents (248 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (7,309 ) (4,534 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering and private placements, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs — 305,191 Repayment of non-recourse promissory note — 3,060 Proceeds from issuance of Series F convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 2,980 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,554 8,345 Payment of debt issuance costs — (1,373 ) Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings, net — (80,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (99 ) — Repayment of long-term debt (384 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 11,071 238,203 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,201 ) (40 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (102,579 ) 215,238 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 403,313 188,075 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 300,734 $ 403,313 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 906 $ 934 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,282 $ 756 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 7,441 $ 2,532 Vesting of early exercised options 716 482 Noncash issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP 3,516 — Stock-based compensation expense capitalized to internal-use software 1,821 — IPO and debt issuance costs incurred but not yet paid — 2,287 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock in connection with initial public offering — 390,687 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,635 $ 403,262 Restricted cash 99 51 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 300,734 $ 403,313





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss $ (19,395 ) $ (16,576 ) $ (114,019 ) $ (38,756 ) Add: Interest (income) expense, net (1,947 ) 160 (2,847 ) 1,116 Provision for income taxes (434 ) (42 ) 1,043 1,043 Depreciation and amortization 1,854 1,366 6,724 5,256 Foreign exchange gain (1,090 ) (81 ) (5,261 ) (3,125 ) Donation of common stock — — 1,972 6,933 Stock-based compensation expense, net 27,413 8,051 95,293 17,016 Transaction costs(1) 1,077 — 3,462 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,478 $ (7,122 ) $ (13,633 ) $ (10,517 )

(1) Transaction costs primarily represents expenses related to the acquisition of Rewire (O.S.G) Research and Development Ltd.