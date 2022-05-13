Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Remitly Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELY   US75960P1049

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

(RELY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 09:39:14 am EDT
7.950 USD   +7.87%
09:03aRemitly to Present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum
BU
06:07aREMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/09Barclays Adjusts Remitly Global's Price Target to $16 from $18, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Remitly to Present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum

05/13/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum.

Date:

     

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time:

     

12:20pm Pacific Time / 3:20pm Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly
Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 160 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Cork, Singapore, Manila and Managua.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
09:03aRemitly to Present at the Barclays 2022 Emerging Payments & Fintech Forum
BU
06:07aREMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/09Barclays Adjusts Remitly Global's Price Target to $16 from $18, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/06KeyBanc Adjusts Remitly Global's Price Target to $23 from $28, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Remitly Global, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Remitly Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/05REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors ..
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (RELY) REMITLY GLOBAL Reports Q1 Revenue $136M, vs. Street Est of $136.4..
MT
05/05Remitly Global, Inc. Updates Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
05/05Remitly Announces Susanna Morgan Decide to Leave as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 615 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 225 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Remitly Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,37 $
Average target price 19,14 $
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew B. Oppenheimer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susanna Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Ankur Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Joshua Hug Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles H. Stonecipher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.-64.26%1 225
FISERV, INC.-9.87%60 470
BLOCK, INC.-53.09%43 979
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.84%33 171
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.53%17 403
NEXI S.P.A-35.05%12 394