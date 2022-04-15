Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Remitly Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELY   US75960P1049

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

(RELY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.52 USD   -1.22%
09:02aRemitly to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022
BU
04/08Goldman Sachs Adjusts Remitly Global's Price Target to $14 From $19, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/29REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Remitly to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022

04/15/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

Remitly First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:
When: Thursday, May 5th, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial-in: (888) 708-0715, Conference ID: 9494712
Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/.

About Remitly
Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 150 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Kraków, Manila and Managua. For more information, visit Remitly.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
09:02aRemitly to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, 2022
BU
04/08Goldman Sachs Adjusts Remitly Global's Price Target to $14 From $19, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
03/29REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/22Certain Warrants of Remitly Global, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2..
CI
03/22Certain Restricted Stock Units of Remitly Global, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
03/22Certain Stock Options of Remitly Global, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
03/22Certain Common Stock of Remitly Global, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
03/20REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.(NASDAQGS : RELY) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/07Remitly to Present at the 2022 Wolfe FinTech Forum
AQ
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Lower on Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 611 M - -
Net income 2022 -94,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 747 M 1 747 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Remitly Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Average target price 22,14 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew B. Oppenheimer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susanna Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Ankur Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Joshua Hug Chief Operating Officer & Director
Charles H. Stonecipher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.-48.98%1 747
BLOCK, INC.-24.89%70 299
FISERV, INC.-4.54%64 662
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.53%39 422
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.56%20 006
NEXI S.P.A-34.81%12 911