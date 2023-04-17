Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Remitly Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RELY   US75960P1049

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

(RELY)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
17.25 USD   -1.65%
Remitly to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

04/17/2023 | 08:56am EDT
SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

Remitly First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:
When: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial-in: To access the call, please use the following link: Remitly 1Q 2023 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.
Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

About Remitly
Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein
Vice President of Investor Relations
stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler
kendall@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.


