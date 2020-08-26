Log in
Remixpoint : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.

[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

August 26, 2020

Company name: Remixpoint, inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3825

URL: https://www.remixpoint.co.jp

Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director

Contact: Yoshihiko Takahashi, Director

Phone: +81-3-6303-0280

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

2,178

(27.6)

(325)

-

(328)

-

(289)

-

June 30, 2019

3,009

(13.1)

(408)

-

(421)

-

(436)

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(289) million [-%]

Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥(436) million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

(4.53)

-

June 30, 2019

(7.61)

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

16,233

4,516

27.6

As of March 31, 2020

14,259

3,870

26.8

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥4,486 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥3,825 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note) The forecast of dividends for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is currently undetermined.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The crypto asset exchange business of the Group's financial business is influenced by economic conditions, market environment related to crypto asset, and trends in the financial market, making it difficult to calculate an appropriate and reasonable financial results forecast. This is due to the extreme lack of clarity at the present time regarding the impact on the Group's business activities and financial position from changes in the operating environment caused by the spread of COVID-19. Looking ahead, we plan to promptly release our consolidated financial results forecast when it becomes possible to carry out the needed calculations.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020: No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2020: 71,629,300 shares

March 31, 2020: 60,917,600 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 60,000 shares
    March 31, 2020: 60,000 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 64,011,135 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 57,370,141 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

In these materials, the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is undetermined, and statements herein are based on information that is currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company.

In addition, regarding dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, while currently evaluating and deciding on relevant information on performance trends, etc., the Company will promptly disclose dividend forecasts once they become available.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,777

1,741

Accounts receivable - trade

944

926

Merchandise

341

310

Real estate for sale in process

116

140

Users cryptoassets

7,306

8,886

Owned cryptoassets

432

381

Guarantee deposits for cryptoassets

169

103

Cash segregated as deposits

1,834

Guarantee deposits

282

121

Other

403

355

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(35)

(40)

Total current assets

12,739

14,760

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

74

77

Intangible assets

Software

545

483

Software in progress

181

301

Total intangible assets

726

785

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

161

184

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

355

233

Fixed loan

86

86

Other

201

191

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(86)

(86)

Total investments and other assets

719

609

Total non-current assets

1,519

1,472

Total assets

14,259

16,233

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

268

299

Accounts payable - other

435

324

Deposits received

1,386

1,535

Deposits received for cryptoassets

7,306

8,886

Guarantee deposits received

276

191

Income taxes payable

50

82

Loans payable-cryptoassets

569

286

Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries

11

2

and associates

Other

80

108

Total current liabilities

10,388

11,716

Total liabilities

10,388

11,716

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,085

4,561

Capital surplus

4,107

4,582

Retained earnings

(4,349)

(4,639)

Treasury shares

(18)

(18)

Total shareholders' equity

3,825

4,486

Share acquisition rights

45

30

Total net assets

3,870

4,516

Total liabilities and net assets

14,259

16,233

2

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
    Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

3,009

2,178

Cost of sales

2,549

1,798

Gross profit

459

380

Selling, general and administrative expenses

867

705

Operating loss

(408)

(325)

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividend income

0

0

Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

0

Subsidy income

0

Other

0

0

Total non-operating income

1

1

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

0

Issuance cost of subscription rights to shares

3

2

Share issuance costs

10

1

Other

0

0

Total non-operating expenses

13

4

Ordinary loss

(421)

(328)

Extraordinary income

Income insurance

61

Total extraordinary income

61

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

2

Loss on valuation of investments in capital

9

Total extraordinary losses

2

9

Loss before income taxes

(423)

(277)

Income taxes - current

21

12

Income taxes - deferred

(9)

Total income taxes

12

12

Loss

(436)

(289)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(436)

(289)

3

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

(436)

(289)

(436)

(289)

(436)

(289)

4

Disclaimer

Remixpoint Inc. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:31:19 UTC
