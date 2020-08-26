Remixpoint : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
08/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT
Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.
Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director
Contact: Yoshihiko Takahashi, Director
Phone: +81-3-6303-0280
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 14, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: ―
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
2,178
(27.6)
(325)
-
(328)
-
(289)
-
June 30, 2019
3,009
(13.1)
(408)
-
(421)
-
(436)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(289) million [-%]
Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥(436) million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
(4.53)
-
June 30, 2019
(7.61)
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
16,233
4,516
27.6
As of March 31, 2020
14,259
3,870
26.8
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥4,486 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥3,825 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
(Forecast)
(Note) The forecast of dividends for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is currently undetermined.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The crypto asset exchange business of the Group's financial business is influenced by economic conditions, market environment related to crypto asset, and trends in the financial market, making it difficult to calculate an appropriate and reasonable financial results forecast. This is due to the extreme lack of clarity at the present time regarding the impact on the Group's business activities and financial position from changes in the operating environment caused by the spread of COVID-19. Looking ahead, we plan to promptly release our consolidated financial results forecast when it becomes possible to carry out the needed calculations.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020: No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2020: 71,629,300 shares
March 31, 2020: 60,917,600 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 60,000 shares
March 31, 2020: 60,000 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 64,011,135 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 57,370,141 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
In these materials, the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is undetermined, and statements herein are based on information that is currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company.
In addition, regarding dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, while currently evaluating and deciding on relevant information on performance trends, etc., the Company will promptly disclose dividend forecasts once they become available.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,777
1,741
Accounts receivable - trade
944
926
Merchandise
341
310
Real estate for sale in process
116
140
Users cryptoassets
7,306
8,886
Owned cryptoassets
432
381
Guarantee deposits for cryptoassets
169
103
Cash segregated as deposits
―
1,834
Guarantee deposits
282
121
Other
403
355
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(35)
(40)
Total current assets
12,739
14,760
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
74
77
Intangible assets
Software
545
483
Software in progress
181
301
Total intangible assets
726
785
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
161
184
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
355
233
Fixed loan
86
86
Other
201
191
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(86)
(86)
Total investments and other assets
719
609
Total non-current assets
1,519
1,472
Total assets
14,259
16,233
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
268
299
Accounts payable - other
435
324
Deposits received
1,386
1,535
Deposits received for cryptoassets
7,306
8,886
Guarantee deposits received
276
191
Income taxes payable
50
82
Loans payable-cryptoassets
569
286
Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries
11
2
and associates
Other
80
108
Total current liabilities
10,388
11,716
Total liabilities
10,388
11,716
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,085
4,561
Capital surplus
4,107
4,582
Retained earnings
(4,349)
(4,639)
Treasury shares
(18)
(18)
Total shareholders' equity
3,825
4,486
Share acquisition rights
45
30
Total net assets
3,870
4,516
Total liabilities and net assets
14,259
16,233
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
3,009
2,178
Cost of sales
2,549
1,798
Gross profit
459
380
Selling, general and administrative expenses
867
705
Operating loss
(408)
(325)
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividend income
0
0
Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends
0
―
Subsidy income
―
0
Other
0
0
Total non-operating income
1
1
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
0
Issuance cost of subscription rights to shares
3
2
Share issuance costs
10
1
Other
0
0
Total non-operating expenses
13
4
Ordinary loss
(421)
(328)
Extraordinary income
Income insurance
―
61
Total extraordinary income
―
61
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
2
―
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
―
9
Total extraordinary losses
2
9
Loss before income taxes
(423)
(277)
Income taxes - current
21
12
Income taxes - deferred
(9)
―
Total income taxes
12
12
Loss
(436)
(289)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(436)
(289)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling