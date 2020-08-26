Remixpoint : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.

[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

August 26, 2020

Company name: Remixpoint, inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3825

URL: https://www.remixpoint.co.jp

Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director

Contact: Yoshihiko Takahashi, Director

Phone: +81-3-6303-0280

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: ―

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 2,178 (27.6) (325) - (328) - (289) - June 30, 2019 3,009 (13.1) (408) - (421) - (436) - (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(289) million [-%] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥(436) million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 (4.53) - June 30, 2019 (7.61) - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 16,233 4,516 27.6 As of March 31, 2020 14,259 3,870 26.8

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥4,486 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥3,825 million