11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.
[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]
Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director
Contact: Yoshihiko Takahashi, Director
Phone: +81-3-6303-0280
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 12, 2021
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: November 17, 2021
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2021
10,493
117.8
1,196
-
1,188
-
972
-
September 30, 2020
4,818
(22.3)
(746)
-
(748)
-
(807)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥972 million [-%] Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(807) million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2021
9.56
9.55
September 30, 2020
(11.31)
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
49,041
6,579
13.4
As of March 31, 2021
47,556
4,322
9.0
(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥6,560 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥4,296 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
0.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
-
-
(Forecast)
(Note) The forecast of dividends for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is currently undetermined.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of
per share
parent
profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
21,410
62.0
2,605
-
2,545
-
2,142
-
21.37
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021: No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
September 30, 2021: 106,101,400 shares
March 31, 2021: 98,254,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: September 30, 2021: 60,000 shares
March 31, 2021: 60,000 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended September 30, 2021: 101,708,006 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020: 71,454,074 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements herein are based on information that is currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company. They include potential risks and uncertainties. Furthermore, actual results (including but not limited to actual business performance and dividend forecasts) may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. In addition, regarding dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, while currently evaluating and deciding on relevant information on performance trends, etc., the Company will promptly disclose dividend forecasts once they become available.
(Obtaining supplementary documentation)
The supplementary documentation will be posted on the Company's website.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,895
1,303
Trade receivables and contract asset
1,516
2,489
Finished goods
―
59
Merchandise
264
378
Raw materials and supplies
―
78
Users cryptoassets
32,724
33,368
Owned cryptoassets
3,176
3,717
Guarantee deposits for cryptoassets
312
437
Cash segregated as deposits
3,890
4,334
Guarantee deposits
743
684
Operational investment securities
―
264
Other
558
606
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(37)
(36)
Total current assets
46,043
47,685
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
28
92
Intangible assets
Software
615
703
Software in progress
74
1
Total intangible assets
689
704
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
156
72
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
464
403
Fixed loan
2
16
Other
193
95
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(20)
(29)
Total investments and other assets
794
558
Total non-current assets
1,513
1,355
Total assets
47,556
49,041
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
3,041
1,605
Accounts payable - other
1,287
1,215
Deposits received
3,744
3,945
Deposits received for cryptoassets
32,724
33,368
Guarantee deposits received
371
174
Income taxes payable
81
265
Loans payable-cryptoassets
1,844
1,699
Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and
2
2
associates
Provision for bonuses
4
―
Other
132
184
Total current liabilities
43,233
42,461
Total liabilities
43,233
42,461
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,808
6,383
Capital surplus
5,830
6,404
Retained earnings
(7,324)
(6,209)
Treasury shares
(18)
(18)
Total shareholders' equity
4,296
6,560
Share acquisition rights
26
19
Total net assets
4,322
6,579
Total liabilities and net assets
47,556
49,041
2
