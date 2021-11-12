Log in
    3825   JP3974900007

REMIXPOINT, INC.

(3825)
[Summary]Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021[Japanese GAAP]

11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.

[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

November 12, 2021

Company name: Remixpoint, inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3825

URL: https://www.remixpoint.co.jp

Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director

Contact: Yoshihiko Takahashi, Director

Phone: +81-3-6303-0280

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 12, 2021

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: November 17, 2021

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

September 30, 2021

10,493

117.8

1,196

-

1,188

-

972

-

September 30, 2020

4,818

(22.3)

(746)

-

(748)

-

(807)

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥972 million [-%] Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(807) million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2021

9.56

9.55

September 30, 2020

(11.31)

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

49,041

6,579

13.4

As of March 31, 2021

47,556

4,322

9.0

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥6,560 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥4,296 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

0.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note) The forecast of dividends for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is currently undetermined.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of

per share

parent

profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

21,410

62.0

2,605

-

2,545

-

2,142

-

21.37

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021: No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

September 30, 2021: 106,101,400 shares

March 31, 2021: 98,254,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: September 30, 2021: 60,000 shares
    March 31, 2021: 60,000 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended September 30, 2021: 101,708,006 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020: 71,454,074 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements herein are based on information that is currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company. They include potential risks and uncertainties. Furthermore, actual results (including but not limited to actual business performance and dividend forecasts) may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. In addition, regarding dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, while currently evaluating and deciding on relevant information on performance trends, etc., the Company will promptly disclose dividend forecasts once they become available.
    (Obtaining supplementary documentation)
    The supplementary documentation will be posted on the Company's website.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,895

1,303

Trade receivables and contract asset

1,516

2,489

Finished goods

59

Merchandise

264

378

Raw materials and supplies

78

Users cryptoassets

32,724

33,368

Owned cryptoassets

3,176

3,717

Guarantee deposits for cryptoassets

312

437

Cash segregated as deposits

3,890

4,334

Guarantee deposits

743

684

Operational investment securities

264

Other

558

606

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(37)

(36)

Total current assets

46,043

47,685

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

28

92

Intangible assets

Software

615

703

Software in progress

74

1

Total intangible assets

689

704

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

156

72

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

464

403

Fixed loan

2

16

Other

193

95

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(20)

(29)

Total investments and other assets

794

558

Total non-current assets

1,513

1,355

Total assets

47,556

49,041

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

3,041

1,605

Accounts payable - other

1,287

1,215

Deposits received

3,744

3,945

Deposits received for cryptoassets

32,724

33,368

Guarantee deposits received

371

174

Income taxes payable

81

265

Loans payable-cryptoassets

1,844

1,699

Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and

2

2

associates

Provision for bonuses

4

Other

132

184

Total current liabilities

43,233

42,461

Total liabilities

43,233

42,461

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5,808

6,383

Capital surplus

5,830

6,404

Retained earnings

(7,324)

(6,209)

Treasury shares

(18)

(18)

Total shareholders' equity

4,296

6,560

Share acquisition rights

26

19

Total net assets

4,322

6,579

Total liabilities and net assets

47,556

49,041

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Remixpoint Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
