Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document.

[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

November 12, 2021

Company name: Remixpoint, inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3825

Representative: Genki Oda, President, CEO and Representative Director

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 12, 2021

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: November 17, 2021

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2021 10,493 117.8 1,196 - 1,188 - 972 - September 30, 2020 4,818 (22.3) (746) - (748) - (807) -

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥972 million [-%] Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(807) million [-%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2021 9.56 9.55 September 30, 2020 (11.31) -

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of September 30, 2021 49,041 6,579 13.4 As of March 31, 2021 47,556 4,322 9.0

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥6,560 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥4,296 million