RemSense Technologies Limited is an Australia-based technology service provider. The Company is engaged in providing engineering and innovation, data capture and insights, and Virtual Plant digital twin solutions. It provides data and analytics services to clients through both aerial and terrestrial scanning and imaging. The Company offers services, such as 3D modeling and visualization of complex assets, survey and mapping services, including geophysical surveys, aerial-based gas detection, tethered operations, providing continuous real-time aerial video stream, terrestrial based scanning, thermal and multispectral imaging, and photography and video services. Its Virtualplant is a productive and scalable photogrammic digital twin that enables visual information from remote or distributed assets to be securely available to all users on existing hardware. The Company offers its service to industries, such as mining and industrial, environmental, power and utilities.