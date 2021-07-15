Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. REMSleep Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMSL   US75990A2006

REMSLEEP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RMSL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 07/15 10:16:34 am
0.01197 USD   +34.49%
10:14aREMSleep 510K Submission
GL
07/06Deltawave CPAP Interface Mask
GL
07/06REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Files 510K Submission for Deltawave CPAP Pillows Interface Mask
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REMSleep 510K Submission

07/15/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acceptance Review Notification – Accepted

Tampa, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) is pleased to announce an acceptance review was conducted on REMSleep submission K212087, and it was found to contain all of the necessary elements and information needed to proceed with the substantive review.  A lead reviewer has been assigned to REMSleep's submission.  The company will release updates when available.

Forward-looking statements.

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Tom Wood
twood@remsleep.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about REMSLEEP HOLDINGS, INC.
10:14aREMSleep 510K Submission
GL
07/06Deltawave CPAP Interface Mask
GL
07/06REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Files 510K Submission for Deltawave CPAP Pillows Inte..
CI
06/01REMSleep 510K
GL
05/17REMSLEEP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND PLAN..
AQ
05/17REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended ..
CI
04/14REMSLEEP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04/14REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2020OTCSTOCKSDD : RemSleep Holdings, Inc. Patent Pending
AQ
2020REMSLEEP  : Patent Application
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,18 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,11 M 5,11 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart REMSLEEP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tom Wood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russel Bird Chairman
Jonathan B. Lane Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REMSLEEP HOLDINGS, INC.122.50%5
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.37%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC8.76%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.69%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION5.29%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.18.85%48 667