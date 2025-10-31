AlphaValue confirms its "add" recommendation on Rémy Cointreau shares, with an unchanged target price of €49.4.



According to AlphaValue, the recovery is expected to be later than anticipated, leading the broker to lower its operating assumptions following its profit warning. The broker now anticipates sales of €950m (down 1% from previous estimates) for FY 2025/26, with EBIT of €163m (vs. €181m previously).



The broker also mentions a reduction of its EBITDA forecast, which is now expected to be €207m, compared with €227m previously, as well as an update of the DCF model to €45.3 (compared with €55.6 previously, down 18.5%).



These adjustments reflect a more cautious approach in light of ongoing challenges from the customer's perspective, the analyst concludes.