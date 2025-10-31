On Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Remy Cointreau shares from "buy" to "neutral," with a target price lowered from €65 to €50 following the spirits group's interim results, which fell short of expectations, accompanied by a warning for FY 2025/2026.



In a research note, the US investment bank cites 'low' visibility regarding a possible recovery in activity, while judging an improvement in cash flow in the short term to be 'unlikely'.



The New York firm points out that despite recent clarification on the impact of US tariffs, demand for cognac remains weak in the US, where the French group's target population has little money to spend on non-essential items, while consumption in China continues to be affected by low consumer confidence against a backdrop of austerity measures.



As for the management team's plan to focus on generating cash, Goldman describes it as "welcome," but says that the effects are likely to be slow to materialize.



Since the bank added the stock to its buy list in June 2021, Remy shares have lost 74% of their value, compared with a 28% gain over the same period for the FTSE World Europe Index.