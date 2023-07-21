REMY COINTREAU - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - 07/20/2023
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
Nb
Resolution
Result
For
Against
Vote withhold
Total votes
Shares represented
Percentage of the
Excluded
Null voting
Quorum
share capital
voting rights
by the votes cast
rights
represented by the
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
votes cast
Approval of the Company financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year
1
1
Carried
73 699 043
99,49 %
378 738
0,51 %
6 108
-
74 077 781
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year
2
2
Carried
73 705 218
99,50 %
372 560
0,50 %
6 111
-
74 077 778
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Appropriation of income and setting of the dividend
3
3
Carried
74 074 820
99,99 %
8 955
0,01 %
114
-
74 083 775
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Agreements covered by Articles L . 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code
4
4
Carried
65 447 343
88,73 %
8 311 613
11,27 %
312 733
-
73 758 956
45 905 934
90,265 %
12 200
0
90,899 %
Reappointment of Mrs Laure Hériard Dubreuil as a Board member
5
5
Carried
73 873 533
99,92 %
56 433
0,08 %
153 713
-
73 929 966
45 911 961
90,277 %
210
0
90,899 %
Appointment of Mrs Sonia Bonnet-Bernard as a Board member
6
6
Carried
73 924 470
> 99,99 %
5 349
< 0,01 %
154 070
-
73 929 819
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Approval of the information regarding the compensation of corporate officers for the
2022/2023 financial year referred to in Article L . 22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code
7
7
Carried
33 059 557
98,41 %
533 996
1,59 %
63 440
-
33 593 553
25 052 585
49,261 %
40 426 896
0
84,496 %
Approval of the components of
the total compensation and benefits
of
any
kind paid
during
or awarded,
in
respect of
the
financial
year
ended
31 March
2023,
to
Mr
Marc Hériard
Dubreuil,
Chairman
of
the
Board of
Directors,
in
accordance
with Article
L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code
8
8
Carried
74 079 911
> 99,99 %
3 154
< 0,01 %
606
-
74 083 065
45 911 956
90,277 %
218
0
90,899 %
Approval of the components of
the total compensation and benefits
of
any
kind paid
during
or awarded,
in
respect of
the
financial
year
ended
31 March
2023,
to
Mrs Marie-Amélie
de
Leusse, Chairwoman
of
the Board
of
Directors,
in
accordance with
Article L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code
9
9
Carried
74 054 898
> 99,99 %
3 149
< 0,01 %
640
-
74 058 047
45 899 396
90,252 %
25 202
0
90,897 %
Approval of the components of
the total compensation
and benefits of
any kind paid during or awarded,
in
respect
of the financial year
ended 31 March
2023,
to
Mr Éric Vallat,
Chief
Executive Officer,
in
accordance
with
Article
L.
22-10-34 of the
French Commercial Code
10
10
Carried
66 436 859
89,69 %
7 634 190
10,31 %
640
-
74 071 049
45 905 934
90,265 %
12 200
0
90,898 %
Approval of the
principles and
criteria used to determine, distribute
and
allocate the components of the total compensation
and benefits of
any
kind that may
be
awarded to the Chairman
of
the Board
of
Directors, in
accordance
with
Article
L.
22-10-8,
II of the French Commercial Code
11
11
Carried
66 640 815
89,98 %
7 417 229
10,02 %
643
-
74 058 044
45 899 396
90,252 %
25 202
0
90,897 %
Approval of the principles and
criteria used to determine, distribute
and allocate the
components of the
total
compensation and benefits
of any kind that
may be
awarded to the
Chief
Executive Officer,
in
accordance with
Article L.
22-10-8,
II of the
French Commercial Code
12
12
Carried
65 438 071
88,34 %
8 632 995
11,66 %
623
-
74 071 066
45 905 934
90,265 %
12 200
0
90,898 %
Approval of the compensation policy for Board members for the 2023/2024 financial year
13
13
Carried
33 666 653
> 99,99 %
1 969
< 0,01 %
789
-
33 668 622
25 058 827
49,273 %
40 414 478
0
84,500 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares
14
14
Carried
74 031 622
99,93 %
50 191
0,07 %
2 076
-
74 081 813
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Authorisation enabling the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital via the cancellation of treasury shares held by the Company
15
15
Carried
74 067 901
99,98 %
15 855
0,02 %
133
-
74 083 756
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees of the Company or companies related to it,
with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights
16
16
Carried
71 031 863
95,90 %
3 039 821
4,10 %
12 205
-
74 071 684
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
Powers to accomplish formalities
17
17
Carried
74 083 001
> 99,99 %
337
< 0,01 %
551
-
74 083 338
45 912 066
90,277 %
0
0
90,899 %
