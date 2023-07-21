REMY COINTREAU - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - 07/20/2023

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

Nb

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote withhold

Total votes

Shares represented

Percentage of the

Excluded

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting rights

by the votes cast

rights

represented by the

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

votes cast

Approval of the Company financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year

1

1

Carried

73 699 043

99,49 %

378 738

0,51 %

6 108

-

74 077 781

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year

2

2

Carried

73 705 218

99,50 %

372 560

0,50 %

6 111

-

74 077 778

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Appropriation of income and setting of the dividend

3

3

Carried

74 074 820

99,99 %

8 955

0,01 %

114

-

74 083 775

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Agreements covered by Articles L . 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code

4

4

Carried

65 447 343

88,73 %

8 311 613

11,27 %

312 733

-

73 758 956

45 905 934

90,265 %

12 200

0

90,899 %

Reappointment of Mrs Laure Hériard Dubreuil as a Board member

5

5

Carried

73 873 533

99,92 %

56 433

0,08 %

153 713

-

73 929 966

45 911 961

90,277 %

210

0

90,899 %

Appointment of Mrs Sonia Bonnet-Bernard as a Board member

6

6

Carried

73 924 470

> 99,99 %

5 349

< 0,01 %

154 070

-

73 929 819

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Page 1 sur 4

07/21/2023 13:43:04

REMY COINTREAU - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - 07/20/2023

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

Nb

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote withhold

Total votes

Shares represented

Percentage of the

Excluded

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting rights

by the votes cast

rights

represented by the

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

votes cast

Approval of the information regarding the compensation of corporate officers for the

2022/2023 financial year referred to in Article L . 22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code

7

7

Carried

33 059 557

98,41 %

533 996

1,59 %

63 440

-

33 593 553

25 052 585

49,261 %

40 426 896

0

84,496 %

Approval of the components of

the total compensation and benefits

of

any

kind paid

during

or awarded,

in

respect of

the

financial

year

ended

31 March

2023,

to

Mr

Marc Hériard

Dubreuil,

Chairman

of

the

Board of

Directors,

in

accordance

with Article

L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code

8

8

Carried

74 079 911

> 99,99 %

3 154

< 0,01 %

606

-

74 083 065

45 911 956

90,277 %

218

0

90,899 %

Approval of the components of

the total compensation and benefits

of

any

kind paid

during

or awarded,

in

respect of

the

financial

year

ended

31 March

2023,

to

Mrs Marie-Amélie

de

Leusse, Chairwoman

of

the Board

of

Directors,

in

accordance with

Article L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code

9

9

Carried

74 054 898

> 99,99 %

3 149

< 0,01 %

640

-

74 058 047

45 899 396

90,252 %

25 202

0

90,897 %

Approval of the components of

the total compensation

and benefits of

any kind paid during or awarded,

in

respect

of the financial year

ended 31 March

2023,

to

Mr Éric Vallat,

Chief

Executive Officer,

in

accordance

with

Article

L.

22-10-34 of the

French Commercial Code

10

10

Carried

66 436 859

89,69 %

7 634 190

10,31 %

640

-

74 071 049

45 905 934

90,265 %

12 200

0

90,898 %

Approval of the

principles and

criteria used to determine, distribute

and

allocate the components of the total compensation

and benefits of

any

kind that may

be

awarded to the Chairman

of

the Board

of

Directors, in

accordance

with

Article

L.

22-10-8,

II of the French Commercial Code

11

11

Carried

66 640 815

89,98 %

7 417 229

10,02 %

643

-

74 058 044

45 899 396

90,252 %

25 202

0

90,897 %

Approval of the principles and

criteria used to determine, distribute

and allocate the

components of the

total

compensation and benefits

of any kind that

may be

awarded to the

Chief

Executive Officer,

in

accordance with

Article L.

22-10-8,

II of the

French Commercial Code

12

12

Carried

65 438 071

88,34 %

8 632 995

11,66 %

623

-

74 071 066

45 905 934

90,265 %

12 200

0

90,898 %

Page 2 sur 4

07/21/2023 13:43:04

REMY COINTREAU - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - 07/20/2023

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

Nb

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote withhold

Total votes

Shares represented

Percentage of the

Excluded

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting rights

by the votes cast

rights

represented by the

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

votes cast

Approval of the compensation policy for Board members for the 2023/2024 financial year

13

13

Carried

33 666 653

> 99,99 %

1 969

< 0,01 %

789

-

33 668 622

25 058 827

49,273 %

40 414 478

0

84,500 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares

14

14

Carried

74 031 622

99,93 %

50 191

0,07 %

2 076

-

74 081 813

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Page 3 sur 4

07/21/2023 13:43:04

REMY COINTREAU - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - 07/20/2023

VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolutions

Nb

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Vote withhold

Total votes

Shares represented

Percentage of the

Excluded

Null voting

Quorum

share capital

voting rights

by the votes cast

rights

represented by the

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

votes cast

Authorisation enabling the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital via the cancellation of treasury shares held by the Company

15

15

Carried

74 067 901

99,98 %

15 855

0,02 %

133

-

74 083 756

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees of the Company or companies related to it,

with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights

16

16

Carried

71 031 863

95,90 %

3 039 821

4,10 %

12 205

-

74 071 684

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Powers to accomplish formalities

17

17

Carried

74 083 001

> 99,99 %

337

< 0,01 %

551

-

74 083 338

45 912 066

90,277 %

0

0

90,899 %

Page 4 sur 4

07/21/2023 13:43:04

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 14:48:25 UTC.