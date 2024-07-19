REMY COINTREAU ­ COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY ­ 07/18/2024

VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolutions

For Against Vote withhold Percentage Shares of the share capital Excluded voting Nb Resolution Result Total votes represented by the Null voting rights Quorum represented rights votes cast Votes % Votes % Votes % by the votes cast

Authorisation enabling the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital via the cancellation of treasury shares held by the Company

20 20 Carried 72 793 270 99,90 % 75 520 0,10 % 70 666 ­ 72 868 790 44 726 616 87,266 % 0 0 87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to equity securities to be issued, with the maintenance of the shareholders' preferential subscription right (PSR)

21 21 Carried 69 754 473 95,73 % 3 108 713 4,27 % 76 270 ­ 72 863 186 44 726 616 87,266 % 0 0 87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future rights to equity securities, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR through a public offer other than that referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

22 22 Carried 68 291 665 93,72 % 4 577 444 6,28 % 70 347 ­ 72 869 109 44 726 616 87,266 % 0 0 87,797 % Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to equity securities to be issued, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR through private placements referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code 23 23 Carried 63 089 551 86,99 % 9 431 596 13,01 % 418 309 ­ 72 521 147 44 726 616 87,266 % 0 0 87,797 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of excess demand, up to a limit of 15% of the initial issue, with maintenance or cancellation of shareholders' PSR

24 24 Carried 63 038 147 86,99 % 9 428 663 13,01 % 472 646 ­ 72 466 810 44 726 616 87,266 % 0 0 87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to set the issue price of the securities to be issued, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR, by public offering or by private placement, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital per year