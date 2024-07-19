REMY COINTREAU ­ COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY ­ 07/18/2024

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Approval of the company financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year

1

1

Carried

72 925 526

99,99 %

7 855

0,01 %

6 075

­

72 933 381

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year

2

2

Carried

72 885 423

99,93 %

47 704

0,07 %

6 329

­

72 933 127

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Appropriation of income and setting of the dividend

3

3

Carried

72 935 229

> 99,99 %

2 507

< 0,01 %

1 720

­

72 937 736

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Option to pay the dividend in shares

4

4

Carried

72 919 914

99,97 %

19 038

0,03 %

504

­

72 938 952

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Agreements covered by Article L. 225­38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code

5

5

Carried

61 893 812

84,88 %

11 027 676

15,12 %

17 968

­

72 921 488

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Renewal of Bruno Pavlovsky's term of office as a Board member

6

6

Carried

66 234 268

90,84 %

6 680 682

9,16 %

24 306

­

72 914 950

44 726 516

87,266 %

200

0

87,797 %

VOTE RESULTS

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Renewal of Marc Verspyck's term of office as a Board member

7

7

Carried

72 788 304

99,90 %

73 978

0,10 %

77 074

­

72 862 282

44 726 516

87,266 %

100

0

87,797 %

Renewal of Caroline Bois Hériard Dubreuil's term of office as a Board member

8

8

Carried

66 416 655

91,14 %

6 453 128

8,86 %

61 083

­

72 869 783

44 722 028

87,257 %

8 590

0

87,796 %

Renewal of Élie Hériard Dubreuil's term of office as a Board member

9

9

Carried

66 439 548

91,17 %

6 437 489

8,83 %

61 381

­

72 877 037

44 726 097

87,265 %

1 038

0

87,797 %

Appointment of Pierre Bidart as a Board member

10

10

Carried

72 907 241

99,96 %

29 510

0,04 %

2 705

­

72 936 751

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Approval of the information regarding the compensation of corporate officers paid during or awarded in respect of the 2023/2024 financial year referred to in Article L. 22­10­9, I of the French Commercial Code

11

11

Carried

35 745 712

98,07 %

703 691

1,93 %

17 903

­

36 449 403

25 517 632

49,787 %

36 472 150

0

80,410 %

Approval of the components of the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during, or awarded in respect of, the financial year ended 31 March 2024, to Marie­Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article L. 22­10­34 of the French Commercial Code

12

12

Carried

72 816 134

99,87 %

95 423

0,13 %

2 697

­

72 911 557

44 713 946

87,241 %

25 202

0

87,794 %

VOTE RESULTS

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Approval of the components of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded to Éric Vallat, Chief Executive Officer, in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2024, pursuant to Article L. 22­10­34

of the French Commercial Code

13

13

Carried

71 708 928

98,34 %

1 211 447

1,66 %

3 036

­

72 920 375

44 714 512

87,242 %

16 045

0

87,794 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors the 2024/2025 financial year

14

14

Carried

72 813 706

99,87 %

97 931

0,13 %

2 617

­

72 911 637

44 713 946

87,241 %

25 202

0

87,794 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2024/2025 financial year

15

15

Carried

65 347 549

90,16 %

7 130 668

9,84 %

445 194

­

72 478 217

44 714 512

87,242 %

16 045

0

87,794 %

Approval of the compensation policy for Board members for the 2024/2025 financial year

16

16

Carried

36 361 323

99,92 %

28 575

0,08 %

77 408

­

36 389 898

25 517 632

49,787 %

36 472 150

0

80,410 %

Reappointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers as Statutory Auditors

17

17

Carried

72 846 357

99,88 %

90 655

0,12 %

2 444

­

72 937 012

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Appointment of ACA NEXIA as Statutory Auditors responsible for certifying the sustainability information

18

18

Carried

72 854 544

> 99,99 %

4 828

< 0,01 %

80 084

­

72 859 372

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

VOTE RESULTS

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares

19

19

Carried

72 849 549

99,89 %

79 637

0,11 %

10 270

­

72 929 186

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

VOTE RESULTS

VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Authorisation enabling the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital via the cancellation of treasury shares held by the Company

20

20

Carried

72 793 270

99,90 %

75 520

0,10 %

70 666

­

72 868 790

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to equity securities to be issued, with the maintenance of the shareholders' preferential subscription right (PSR)

21

21

Carried

69 754 473

95,73 %

3 108 713

4,27 %

76 270

­

72 863 186

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future rights to equity securities, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR through a public offer other than that referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

22

22

Carried

68 291 665

93,72 %

4 577 444

6,28 %

70 347

­

72 869 109

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to equity securities to be issued, with cancellation of

shareholders' PSR through private placements referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

23

23

Carried

63 089 551

86,99 %

9 431 596

13,01 %

418 309

­

72 521 147

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of excess demand, up to a limit of 15% of the initial issue, with maintenance or cancellation of shareholders' PSR

24

24

Carried

63 038 147

86,99 %

9 428 663

13,01 %

472 646

­

72 466 810

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to set the issue price of the securities to be issued, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR, by public offering or by private placement, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital per year

25

25

Carried

63 104 135

87,02 %

9 414 747

12,98 %

420 574

­

72 518 882

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

VOTE RESULTS

VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to the equity securities to be issued, with cancellation of

shareholders' PSR in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company

26

26 Carried 63 155 657 87,07 %9 378 08312,93 %405 716­72 533 74044 726 61687,266 %0087,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and marketable securities giving access to the capital in consideration for contributions in kind granted to the Company, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital

27

27

Carried

72 021 846

98,84 %

848 669

1,16 %

68 941

­

72 870 515

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums

28

28

Carried

72 848 787

99,97 %

20 923

0,03 %

69 746

­

72 869 710

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees of the Company or companies related to it, with cancellation of PSR

29

29

Carried

69 907 554

95,85 %

3 029 689

4,15 %

2 213

­

72 937 243

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to allocate new or existing bonus shares in the Company for the benefit of the Company's employees or corporate officers and those of related companies, which automatically entails a waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights

30

30

Carried

71 638 954

98,25 %

1 275 395

1,75 %

9 062

­

72 914 349

44 714 512

87,242 %

16 045

0

87,794 %

Powers to carry out formalities

31

31

Carried

72 933 908

> 99,99 %

4 883

< 0,01 %

665

­

72 938 791

44 726 616

87,266 %

0

0

87,797 %

