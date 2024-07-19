REMY COINTREAU COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 07/18/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Approval of the company financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year
1
1
Carried
72 925 526
99,99 %
7 855
0,01 %
6 075
72 933 381
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year
2
2
Carried
72 885 423
99,93 %
47 704
0,07 %
6 329
72 933 127
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Appropriation of income and setting of the dividend
3
3
Carried
72 935 229
> 99,99 %
2 507
< 0,01 %
1 720
72 937 736
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Option to pay the dividend in shares
4
4
Carried
72 919 914
99,97 %
19 038
0,03 %
504
72 938 952
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Agreements covered by Article L. 22538 et seq. of the French Commercial Code
5
5
Carried
61 893 812
84,88 %
11 027 676
15,12 %
17 968
72 921 488
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Renewal of Bruno Pavlovsky's term of office as a Board member
6
6
Carried
66 234 268
90,84 %
6 680 682
9,16 %
24 306
72 914 950
44 726 516
87,266 %
200
0
87,797 %
Page 1 sur 6
07/18/2024 11:47:15
REMY COINTREAU COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 07/18/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Renewal of Marc Verspyck's term of office as a Board member
7
7
Carried
72 788 304
99,90 %
73 978
0,10 %
77 074
72 862 282
44 726 516
87,266 %
100
0
87,797 %
Renewal of Caroline Bois Hériard Dubreuil's term of office as a Board member
8
8
Carried
66 416 655
91,14 %
6 453 128
8,86 %
61 083
72 869 783
44 722 028
87,257 %
8 590
0
87,796 %
Renewal of Élie Hériard Dubreuil's term of office as a Board member
9
9
Carried
66 439 548
91,17 %
6 437 489
8,83 %
61 381
72 877 037
44 726 097
87,265 %
1 038
0
87,797 %
Appointment of Pierre Bidart as a Board member
10
10
Carried
72 907 241
99,96 %
29 510
0,04 %
2 705
72 936 751
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Approval of the information regarding the compensation of corporate officers paid during or awarded in respect of the 2023/2024 financial year referred to in Article L. 22109, I of the French Commercial Code
11
11
Carried
35 745 712
98,07 %
703 691
1,93 %
17 903
36 449 403
25 517 632
49,787 %
36 472 150
0
80,410 %
Approval of the components of the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during, or awarded in respect of, the financial year ended 31 March 2024, to MarieAmélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article L. 221034 of the French Commercial Code
12
12
Carried
72 816 134
99,87 %
95 423
0,13 %
2 697
72 911 557
44 713 946
87,241 %
25 202
0
87,794 %
Page 2 sur 6
07/18/2024 11:47:15
REMY COINTREAU COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 07/18/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Approval of the components of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during or awarded to Éric Vallat, Chief Executive Officer, in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2024, pursuant to Article L. 221034
of the French Commercial Code
13
13
Carried
71 708 928
98,34 %
1 211 447
1,66 %
3 036
72 920 375
44 714 512
87,242 %
16 045
0
87,794 %
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors the 2024/2025 financial year
14
14
Carried
72 813 706
99,87 %
97 931
0,13 %
2 617
72 911 637
44 713 946
87,241 %
25 202
0
87,794 %
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2024/2025 financial year
15
15
Carried
65 347 549
90,16 %
7 130 668
9,84 %
445 194
72 478 217
44 714 512
87,242 %
16 045
0
87,794 %
Approval of the compensation policy for Board members for the 2024/2025 financial year
16
16
Carried
36 361 323
99,92 %
28 575
0,08 %
77 408
36 389 898
25 517 632
49,787 %
36 472 150
0
80,410 %
Reappointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers as Statutory Auditors
17
17
Carried
72 846 357
99,88 %
90 655
0,12 %
2 444
72 937 012
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Appointment of ACA NEXIA as Statutory Auditors responsible for certifying the sustainability information
18
18
Carried
72 854 544
> 99,99 %
4 828
< 0,01 %
80 084
72 859 372
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Page 3 sur 6
07/18/2024 11:47:15
REMY COINTREAU COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 07/18/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares
19
19
Carried
72 849 549
99,89 %
79 637
0,11 %
10 270
72 929 186
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Page 4 sur 6
07/18/2024 11:47:15
REMY COINTREAU COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 07/18/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Extraordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Authorisation enabling the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital via the cancellation of treasury shares held by the Company
20
20
Carried
72 793 270
99,90 %
75 520
0,10 %
70 666
72 868 790
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to equity securities to be issued, with the maintenance of the shareholders' preferential subscription right (PSR)
21
21
Carried
69 754 473
95,73 %
3 108 713
4,27 %
76 270
72 863 186
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future rights to equity securities, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR through a public offer other than that referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 4112 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
22
22
Carried
68 291 665
93,72 %
4 577 444
6,28 %
70 347
72 869 109
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to equity securities to be issued, with cancellation of
shareholders' PSR through private placements referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 4112 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
23
23
Carried
63 089 551
86,99 %
9 431 596
13,01 %
418 309
72 521 147
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of excess demand, up to a limit of 15% of the initial issue, with maintenance or cancellation of shareholders' PSR
24
24
Carried
63 038 147
86,99 %
9 428 663
13,01 %
472 646
72 466 810
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to set the issue price of the securities to be issued, with cancellation of shareholders' PSR, by public offering or by private placement, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital per year
25
25
Carried
63 104 135
87,02 %
9 414 747
12,98 %
420 574
72 518 882
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Page 5 sur 6
07/18/2024 11:47:15
REMY COINTREAU COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 07/18/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Extraordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or marketable securities giving immediate or future access to the equity securities to be issued, with cancellation of
shareholders' PSR in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company
26
26 Carried 63 155 657 87,07 %9 378 08312,93 %405 71672 533 74044 726 61687,266 %0087,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and marketable securities giving access to the capital in consideration for contributions in kind granted to the Company, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital
27
27
Carried
72 021 846
98,84 %
848 669
1,16 %
68 941
72 870 515
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums
28
28
Carried
72 848 787
99,97 %
20 923
0,03 %
69 746
72 869 710
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase reserved for employees of the Company or companies related to it, with cancellation of PSR
29
29
Carried
69 907 554
95,85 %
3 029 689
4,15 %
2 213
72 937 243
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Authorisation to the Board of Directors to allocate new or existing bonus shares in the Company for the benefit of the Company's employees or corporate officers and those of related companies, which automatically entails a waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights
30
30
Carried
71 638 954
98,25 %
1 275 395
1,75 %
9 062
72 914 349
44 714 512
87,242 %
16 045
0
87,794 %
Powers to carry out formalities
31
31
Carried
72 933 908
> 99,99 %
4 883
< 0,01 %
665
72 938 791
44 726 616
87,266 %
0
0
87,797 %
Page 6 sur 6
07/18/2024 11:47:15
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 11:17:07 UTC.