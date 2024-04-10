RÉMY COINTREAU : Barclays lowers price target

April 10, 2024 at 05:09 am EDT Share

Barclays has reaffirmed its 'Underweight' recommendation on Rémy Cointreau, with its price target lowered slightly from 82 to 80 euros, considering that 'the downside risk continues to increase' for the French spirits group's shares.



'Rémy continues to suffer from the economic slowdown in China, as well as the decline in the US cognac market. Tariffs are a short-term concern in China, as well as in the US depending on the outcome of the elections", he explains.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.