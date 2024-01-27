Stock RCO RÉMY COINTREAU
Rémy Cointreau

Equities

RCO

FR0000130395

Distillers & Wineries

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:37:14 2024-01-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
101.2 EUR +15.16% Intraday chart for Rémy Cointreau +13.03% -11.96%
Latest news about Rémy Cointreau

REMY COINTREAU : Downside risks continue to loom over Remy Cointreau Alphavalue
CAC40: the luxury sector drives the index to new heights CF
CAC40: absolute record under unique circumstances in 1 century CF
Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
CAC40: a surge with a 1/1000 scenario CF
Rémy Cointreau to Implement Cost-Saving Measures in Fiscal 2024; Shares Jump MT
Remy Cointreau Confirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance MT
CAC40: up sharply, euphoria in the luxury sector CF
Luxury stocks, upbeat data put FTSE 100 on course for strong weekly gains RE
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures DJ
FTSE 100 jumps to 10-day high as luxury stocks gain RE
European shares rise on strong results from LVMH, Remy Cointreau RE
Transcript : Rémy Cointreau SA, Nine Months 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 26, 2024
Rémy Cointreau: 27% decline in nine-month sales CF
Remy Cointreau posts smaller than expected drop in Q3 sales RE
Out of the Spirits game for now Alphavalue
Stifel Lowers Remy Cointreau PT, Keeps Hold Recommendation MT
RÉMY COINTREAU : Stifel lowers its target price CF
REMY COINTREAU : Q3 Preview: APAC performance complicates matters Alphavalue
UBS Affirms Rémy Cointreau at Neutral, Lowers PT MT
RÉMY COINTREAU : Deutsche Bank lowers its target price CF
RÉMY COINTREAU : price target lowered by UBS CF
French cognac makers hit back at Chinese anti-dumping probe RE
China is exacerbating the situation Alphavalue
CAC40: erases part of its losses, loses 1.6% over the week CF

Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-06-05 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Rémy Cointreau

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
101.2 EUR
Average target price
115.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.98%
