    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:23:29 2023-06-07 am EDT
141.55 EUR   -0.81%
06:18aRemy Cointreau : EPS cut (2022: +0.5%, 2023: -16.1%)
Alphavalue
06/05Rémy Cointreau: Pricing power
MS
06/01ADRs End Higher, Rio Tinto, Remy Cointreau Trade Actively
DJ
Remy Cointreau : EPS cut (2022: +0.5%, 2023: -16.1%)

06/07/2023 | 06:18am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
06:18aRemy Cointreau : EPS cut (2022: +0.5%, 2023: -16.1%)
Alphavalue
06/05Rémy Cointreau: Pricing power
MS
06/01ADRs End Higher, Rio Tinto, Remy Cointreau Trade Actively
DJ
06/01Remy Cointreau : Declining cognac consumption in the US remains in the sp..
Alphavalue
06/01Global markets live: Macy's, Salesforce, Dollar General, Nordstrom, ..
MS
06/01Remy Cointreau profit beat calms nerves about tough H1
RE
06/01Rémy Cointreau SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
06/01Rémy Cointreau SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
06/01Rémy Cointreau Expects Stable Organic Sales for FY24
MT
06/01RÉMY COINTREAU : Annual results
CO
Financials
Sales 2023 1 554 M 1 661 M 1 661 M
Net income 2023 288 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2023 466 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 7 197 M 7 693 M 7 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 142,70 €
Average target price 170,10 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Amélie Jacquet Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-9.45%7 693
DIAGEO PLC-8.19%93 422
PERNOD RICARD9.17%54 917
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.84%30 159
THAI BEVERAGE-19.71%10 244
EMPERADOR INC.1.46%5 853
