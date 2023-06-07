|
Remy Cointreau : EPS cut (2022: +0.5%, 2023: -16.1%)
|Sales 2023
|
1 554 M
1 661 M
1 661 M
|Net income 2023
|
288 M
308 M
308 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
466 M
498 M
498 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,4x
|Yield 2023
|1,77%
|Capitalization
|
7 197 M
7 693 M
7 693 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,93x
|EV / Sales 2024
|5,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|43,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|142,70 €
|Average target price
|170,10 €
|Spread / Average Target
|19,2%