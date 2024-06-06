Stock RCO RÉMY COINTREAU
Rémy Cointreau

Equities

RCO

FR0000130395

Distillers & Wineries

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:31:15 2024-06-06 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
87.4 EUR +4.80% Intraday chart for Rémy Cointreau +2.64% -23.96%
09:08am REMY COINTREAU : FY 24 results: need a spark Alphavalue
09:01am European equities gain on tech boost in run-up to ECB RE
Latest news about Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau: 37% drop in annual EPS CF
Remy CEO: Will keep strong discipline on costs this year RE
REMY COINTREAU CEO ERIC VALLAT: OUR LEVEL OF STOCK HAS NOT IMPRO… RE
Remy Cointreau posts smaller-than-expected profit slump, sees sales recovery RE
Remy Cointreau's profit slumps nearly 28% but beats estimates, sees sales recovery RE
RÉMY COINTREAU : Jefferies remains Buy, reduces target CF
Macron seeks to charm Xi into trade concessions in Pyrenees jaunt RE
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage RE
French cognac makers rally on China's 'open attitude' to probe RE
France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue RE
Chinese tariffs could leave cognac makers with too much brandy RE
Spirits makers exposed to China's EU brandy probe RE
Stifel Trims Rémy Cointreau PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
RÉMY COINTREAU : UBS lowers its rating to neutral CF
RÉMY COINTREAU : Stifel lowers its target price CF
REMY COINTREAU : Still awaiting brighter days Alphavalue
Transcript : Rémy Cointreau SA, 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 26, 2024
Rémy Cointreau: 23% drop in annual sales CF
Chinese cognac sales drive Remy Cointreau to Q4 sales beat RE
Remy Cointreau reports better-than-expected Q4 sales RE
Barclays Keeps Rémy Cointreau at Underweight, Trims PT MT
RÉMY COINTREAU : Barclays lowers price target CF

Chart Rémy Cointreau

Chart Rémy Cointreau
Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
01:30am - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Rémy Cointreau

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
83.4 EUR
Average target price
109.5 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.29%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi.
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-24.00% 4.61B
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-6.07% 75.3B
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
-24.62% 20.38B
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-1.90% 9.5B
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
-9.35% 5.06B
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-1.83% 4.21B
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+2.52% 2.74B
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-24.85% 1.63B
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Stock Fevertree Drinks PLC
+5.61% 1.61B
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
-14.45% 1.36B
