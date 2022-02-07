Remy Cointreau : Jean-Philippe Hecquet becomes CEO of the House of Rémy Martin

The Rémy Cointreau Group is delighted to welcome Jean-Philippe Hecquet as Chief Executive Officer of the House of Rémy Martin and member of the Group Executive Committee. Field oriented, Jean-Philippe's extensive background has allowed him to work in operations, product, retail and management of prestigious brands. He also has a great knowledge of the world, from America where he has lived to China and Asia where he has opened many boutiques. He shares many common values with Rémy Cointreau, including a sincere attachment to the land. Welcome onboard!
We would also like to take the time to warmly thank his predecessor Philippe Farnier, a major contributor to the development and influence of LOUIS XIII and Rémy Martin in Cognac and throughout the world, with a special focus on CSR topics. We wish him every success in the challenges he has decided to take on.
