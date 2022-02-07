Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rémy Cointreau
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/07 04:38:56 am
184.6 EUR   -0.16%
04:18aREMY COINTREAU : Jean-Philippe Hecquet becomes CEO of the House of Rémy Martin
PU
02/03THE WHISKY DIARIES : Biodynamic booze
AQ
01/27Diageo sales jump on premium spirits and bar restocking
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau : Jean-Philippe Hecquet becomes CEO of the House of Rémy Martin

02/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Rémy Cointreau Group is delighted to welcome Jean-Philippe Hecquet as Chief Executive Officer of the House of Rémy Martin and member of the Group Executive Committee. Field oriented, Jean-Philippe's extensive background has allowed him to work in operations, product, retail and management of prestigious brands. He also has a great knowledge of the world, from America where he has lived to China and Asia where he has opened many boutiques. He shares many common values with Rémy Cointreau, including a sincere attachment to the land. Welcome onboard!

We would also like to take the time to warmly thank his predecessor Philippe Farnier, a major contributor to the development and influence of LOUIS XIII and Rémy Martin in Cognac and throughout the world, with a special focus on CSR topics. We wish him every success in the challenges he has decided to take on.

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
04:18aREMY COINTREAU : Jean-Philippe Hecquet becomes CEO of the House of Rémy Martin
PU
02/03THE WHISKY DIARIES : Biodynamic booze
AQ
01/27Diageo sales jump on premium spirits and bar restocking
RE
01/25MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 25, 2022
01/25MARKETMIND : Buy the dip? Or pray for Fed put?
RE
01/25TRANSCRIPT :
CI
01/25Remy Cointreau Flags Jump In FY22 Sales, Operating Profit
MT
01/25High-end cognacs lift spirits at Remy Cointreau
RE
01/25REMY COINTREAU : 9-month Sales 2021-22
PU
01/25Rémy Cointreau SA Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 291 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
Net income 2022 199 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2022 391 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 9 379 M 10 732 M 10 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
EV / Sales 2023 6,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 184,90 €
Average target price 201,30 €
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-13.60%10 732
DIAGEO PLC-7.10%117 890
PERNOD RICARD-10.05%56 801
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.84%31 342
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 322
EMPERADOR INC.16.83%7 457