Remy Cointreau : LOUIS XIII unveils its ultra-rare red decanter

Our exceptional cognac LOUIS XIII has unveiled its ultra-rare red decanter N°XIII, on July 9th, in a prestigious Shanghai club. During the event, actor, singer, creator and now our brand's spokesperson for Greater China William Chan became N°XIII's very first owner, at 1:13am precisely.

With only 200 N°XIII red decanters worldwide and a tasting available only in clubs - one decanter per club per night maximum, N°XIII is one of the most exclusive experiences of the world. A celebration of nightlife, the decanters also highlight the savoir-faire of Saint-Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe. They had to use a secret process that requires the addition of gold to create the striking handmade red decanter and red cognac glasses.

Each individually engraved with a unique number, the red decanters N°XIII bring to life a new tasting ritual, enabling our cognac LOUIS XIII to take a step further towards exception and rarity.

