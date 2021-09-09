Remy Cointreau : LOUIS XIII unveils its ultra-rare red decanter

Our exceptional cognac LOUIS XIII has unveiled its ultra-rare red decanter N°XIII, on July 9th, in a prestigious Shanghai club. During the event, actor, singer, creator and now our brand's spokesperson for Greater China William Chan became N°XIII's very first owner, at 1:13am precisely.
With only 200 N°XIII red decanters worldwide and a tasting available only in clubs - one decanter per club per night maximum, N°XIII is one of the most exclusive experiences of the world. A celebration of nightlife, the decanters also highlight the savoir-faire of Saint-Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe. They had to use a secret process that requires the addition of gold to create the striking handmade red decanter and red cognac glasses.
Each individually engraved with a unique number, the red decanters N°XIII bring to life a new tasting ritual, enabling our cognac LOUIS XIII to take a step further towards exception and rarity.
Please drink responsibly.
Disclaimer
Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:01:05 UTC.