SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau : LOUIS XIII unveils its ultra-rare red decanter

09/09/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Our exceptional cognac LOUIS XIII has unveiled its ultra-rare red decanter N°XIII, on July 9th, in a prestigious Shanghai club. During the event, actor, singer, creator and now our brand's spokesperson for Greater China William Chan became N°XIII's very first owner, at 1:13am precisely.

With only 200 N°XIII red decanters worldwide and a tasting available only in clubs - one decanter per club per night maximum, N°XIII is one of the most exclusive experiences of the world. A celebration of nightlife, the decanters also highlight the savoir-faire of Saint-Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe. They had to use a secret process that requires the addition of gold to create the striking handmade red decanter and red cognac glasses.

Each individually engraved with a unique number, the red decanters N°XIII bring to life a new tasting ritual, enabling our cognac LOUIS XIII to take a step further towards exception and rarity.

Please drink responsibly.

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 202 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net income 2022 167 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 426 M 503 M 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,4x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 8 438 M 9 969 M 9 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 169,20 €
Average target price 159,36 €
Spread / Average Target -5,82%
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU11.10%9 969
DIAGEO PLC22.05%112 141
PERNOD RICARD18.62%57 318
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-11.66%33 864
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.16%12 593
EMPERADOR INC.65.35%5 229