    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Remy Cointreau : METAXA reveals LIKNON, its new Home on Samos island

10/25/2021 | 03:14am EDT
In 2017, the House of Metaxa acquired its very first vineyard on the slopes of Mount Ambelos, on the Greek island of Samos, to strengthen its connection with its Terroir and the island's farmers, and to create a second home, complementing the historical distillery and cellars in Kifissia.

"We aim to anchor METAXA more deeply into its heritage and provenance." - Dorothée Hériard Dubreuil, Managing Director
Four years later, in 2021, we are proud to reveal METAXA LIKNON, the new home immersed in our muscat vineyard. Evolving within and around stone structures and lush nature, LIKNON offers its guests an exclusive experience focused on the terroir of Samos, the House's legacy and craftsmanship and its commitment to a more sustainable future (by the year 2023, our muscat grapes will officially receive organic certification), all expressed through the conviviality of authentic Greek hospitality.

"With LIKNON, we aim to anchor METAXA more deeply into its heritage and provenance, to act responsibly for a sustainable future by preserving our precious Terroir, to connect with the communities of the island and to offer an unexpected experience of Greek hospitality" says Dorothée Hériard Dubreuil, Managing Director of the House of Metaxa.

In LIKNON, the traditional concept of a museum building dissolves into a walkthrough and an exploration around the vine's habitat. The visitor wanders around and under the vines, submerges underground to get in touch with the history of the brand through an interactive experience and a series of sensory activations. The architecture of this scenery is an extension of the productive dry-stone terraces where vines grow and borrows the dynamic and roughness of the natural and traditional man-made landscape to blend into the valley.

LIKNON is for now open by invitation only to Rémy Cointreau staff, partners & press, but stay tuned!

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2022 1 238 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
Net income 2022 170 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2022 428 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,7x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 8 789 M 10 223 M 10 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,45x
EV / Sales 2023 6,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 176,60 €
Average target price 161,69 €
Spread / Average Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU15.96%10 223
DIAGEO PLC26.46%116 003
PERNOD RICARD27.20%60 512
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-12.51%32 589
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.72%13 316
EMPERADOR INC.79.21%5 604