"Our corporate culture, our strategic vision and the enthusiasm of our teams are our greatest assets."

On the other hand, e-commerce offers us a new opportunity to engage in direct dialogue with our customers. In China, it now accounts for 25% of our turnover. In addition, with LOUIS XIII, we have developed unique Retail expertise. How do you reconcile agility with long-term thinking? Marie-Amélie de Leusse: By drawing on the strength of our roots! This year we're celebrating the tercentenary of the House of Rémy Martin, a long-preparedevent. This is a very important moment for us, embodied in the reopening of the historic House in Cognac and the creation of a new visitors' tour. Throughout 2024, this celebration will be an essential time for sharing, with our teams, our customers and our partner winegrowers. Has progress been made with the Group's CSR roadmap this year? Éric Vallat: Environmental concerns are at the heart of our DNA. Taking care of our land, as we have done for 300 years, means ensuring that it is passed on to future generations in good health. We have thus continued with the roll-out of our transformation plan, Sustainable exception, and our efforts have been recognised. Rémy Cointreau was rated "A"

"In this particularly complex environment, we reacted very quickly, adapting our cost structure and asking our teams around the world to make major efforts. I would like to thank them for their responsiveness and sense of initiative." - Éric Vallat - in the Climate and Water categories and "Leader" in the Suppliers category at the 2024 CDP Europe Awards. Westland received B Corp certification this year and it was renewed for PHD Malts. Telmont happily places environmental protection at the heart of everything it does. The expertise of Domaine des Hautes Glaces, a pioneer in sustainability and eco-design, had enabled us to take a fresh look at our practices. Lastly, we are continuing with the conversion of our estates to agroecology. At Rémy Martin, we are also on track with our road map, with almost half of our partner winegrowers certified.