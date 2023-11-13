Stock RCO RÉMY COINTREAU
PDF Report : Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau

Equities

RCO

FR0000130395

Distillers & Wineries

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 09:58:26 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Rémy Cointreau 5-day change 1st Jan Change
106.20 EUR -2.25% -7.73% -32.61%
03:30pm REMY COINTREAU : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Nov. 10 European Stocks Drop as Spirit-Makers Lag; Oil Gains -- Market Talk DJ
Latest news about Rémy Cointreau

REMY COINTREAU : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
European Stocks Drop as Spirit-Makers Lag; Oil Gains -- Market Talk DJ
Stifel Downgrades Remy Cointreau to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT MT
REMY COINTREAU : Uncle Sam spills the bottle Alphavalue
French shares lag European peers on Sanofi's downbeat forecast RE
REMY COINTREAU : First take: A concerning situation in the US Alphavalue
Transcript : Rémy Cointreau SA, Q2 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 2023 CI
European shares subdued as NatWest drop outweighs energy gains RE
Remy shares plummet as hopes for quick U.S. recovery fade RE
Remy Cointreau lowers FY 2023/24 goals due to slower than expected recovery in U.S RE
REMY COINTREAU : Q2-Preview: is it the right time to buy? Capitalizing on the expected weaknesses Alphavalue
REMY COINTREAU : Target cut by -13.1% Alphavalue
Oddo BHF Upgrades Rémy Cointreau to Outperformance, Trims PT MT
Stifel Cuts Rémy Cointreau PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Barclays Maintains Rémy Cointreau at Underweight, Cuts PT MT
Moody’s Confirms Rémy Cointreau’s Rating Over Strong Operating Performance MT
Remy Cointreau Issues EUR380 Million of Private Bonds MT
Remy Cointreau Successfully Issues EUR380 Million Private Bond Placement DJ
Exploring the potential impact of an underestimated El Niño Alphavalue
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE : More dazzling results
REMY COINTREAU : An emphasis on the outlook Alphavalue
Rémy Cointreau Affirms FY24 Sales Outlook MT
European shares steady as mixed earnings offset China stimulus hopes RE

Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2023-11-30 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Ratings for Rémy Cointreau

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
108.65EUR
Average target price
136.56EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.68%
Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-32.58% 5 900 M $
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-21.90% 77 875 M $
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-10.61% 44 400 M $
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
-12.78% 27 623 M $
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-22.63% 9 788 M $
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
+0.97% 5 856 M $
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
0.00% 4 632 M $
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+38.86% 2 226 M $
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-11.62% 2 088 M $
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
+15.36% 1 598 M $
Other Distillers & Wineries
