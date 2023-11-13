Rémy Cointreau
RCO
FR0000130395
Distillers & Wineries
|106.20 EUR
|-2.25%
|-7.73%
|-32.61%
|03:30pm
|REMY COINTREAU : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
|Nov. 10
|European Stocks Drop as Spirit-Makers Lag; Oil Gains -- Market Talk
|DJ
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).
2023-11-30 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
