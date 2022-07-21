|
Remy Cointreau : Press release Combined General Meeting 2022
Disclaimer
Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 554 M
1 586 M
1 586 M
|Net income 2023
|
283 M
289 M
289 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
317 M
323 M
323 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|33,0x
|Yield 2023
|1,30%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 138 M
9 324 M
9 324 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,08x
|EV / Sales 2024
|5,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|40,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|180,10 €
|Average target price
|209,33 €
|Spread / Average Target
|16,2%