Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rémy Cointreau
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
181.10 EUR   +0.56%
12:14pREMY COINTREAU : Press release Combined General Meeting 2022
PU
07/08REMY COINTREAU : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
PU
07/08REMY COINTREAU : Universal registration Document 2021-22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau : Press release Combined General Meeting 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

2

3

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
12:14pREMY COINTREAU : Press release Combined General Meeting 2022
PU
07/08REMY COINTREAU : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating..
PU
07/08REMY COINTREAU : Universal registration Document 2021-22
PU
07/05European shares slide as soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
RE
07/05European shares track Asian peers higher on China tariff relief hopes
RE
07/05REMY COINTREAU : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
06/30RÉMY COINTREAU : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/22REMY COINTREAU : WWF, Genesis, Rémy Cointreau and Moët Hennessy partner for the benefit of..
PU
06/10Remy Cointreau plans to name family member de Leusse to chair board
RE
06/10Rémy Cointreau's Board Proposes New Chair
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 554 M 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net income 2023 283 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 317 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 9 138 M 9 324 M 9 324 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
EV / Sales 2024 5,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 180,10 €
Average target price 209,33 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-16.45%9 324
DIAGEO PLC-8.82%100 142
PERNOD RICARD-14.02%48 205
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.00%33 723
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.03%11 459
EMPERADOR INC.-9.04%5 293