Rémy Cointreau

Equities

RCO

FR0000130395

Distillers & Wineries

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:40:15 2024-07-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
72.4 EUR +0.35% Intraday chart for Rémy Cointreau -7.94% -36.96%
09:16am REMY COINTREAU : Target cut by -11.3% Alphavalue
09:16am REMY COINTREAU : Remy Cointreau Q1 FY25 pre-close call: Not improving with time Alphavalue
Latest news about Rémy Cointreau

REMY COINTREAU : Target cut by -11.3% Alphavalue
REMY COINTREAU : Remy Cointreau Q1 FY25 pre-close call: Not improving with time Alphavalue
Mixed feelings Our Logo
Europe's top cognac makers will attend China meeting on anti-dumping probe - source RE
RÉMY COINTREAU : UBS expects lower sales CF
REMY COINTREAU : Target cut by -14.3% Alphavalue
A reminder of the fundamentals Our Logo
France-Spirits exports fall as trade tensions escalate RE
French spirits exports tumble ahead of worsening trade conflict RE
REMY COINTREAU : Feedback from sell-side meeting – Confidence reiterated amidst challenges Alphavalue
UBS Reduces Rémy Cointreau PT, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
RÉMY COINTREAU : UBS reduces target price CF
REMY COINTREAU : Stuck on the sidelines Alphavalue
REMY COINTREAU : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Rémy Cointreau: buoyant after its annual results CF
European Midday Briefing : Investors Await ECB, Lagarde Speech Key DJ
REMY COINTREAU : FY 24 results: need a spark Alphavalue
European equities gain on tech boost in run-up to ECB RE
Transcript : Rémy Cointreau SA, 2024 Earnings Call, Jun 06, 2024
Rémy Cointreau: 37% drop in annual EPS CF
Remy CEO: Will keep strong discipline on costs this year RE
REMY COINTREAU CEO ERIC VALLAT: OUR LEVEL OF STOCK HAS NOT IMPRO… RE
Rémy Cointreau targets gradual improvement for 2024-2025 after a difficult financial year RE
Remy Cointreau posts smaller-than-expected profit slump, sees sales recovery RE
Rémy Cointreau SA Proposes Ordinary Dividend for the Year 2023-2024 CI

Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-07-17 - Shareholders Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Rémy Cointreau

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
72.15 EUR
Average target price
105.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.29%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi.
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-37.04% 3.97B
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-13.03% 70.31B
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-20.56% 34.29B
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-14.29% 8.27B
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
-11.65% 4.95B
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-23.12% 3.24B
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+0.53% 2.67B
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Stock Fevertree Drinks PLC
-3.42% 1.51B
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-29.16% 1.54B
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
-10.94% 1.33B
