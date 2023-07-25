WITH AUBREY PLAZA

2023-24 Q1 Sales

L u c a M a r o t t a , C F O

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 2 3

Q1 ORGANIC*

SALES GROWTH

-35.0% vs. Q1 22-23

+14.3 % vs Q1 19-20

Q1 23-24 ORGANIC

SALES GROWTH

BY REGION

Q1 23-24

VALUE DEPLETIONS

BY REGION

FY GUIDANCE

CONFIRMED

  • Sales down -35.0% YoY, in line with expectations
  • Sales performance impacted by exceptionally high bases of comparison LY (Q1 22-23: +74.0% vs. Q1 19-20) and short-term headwinds in the US
  • Very strong growth in the rest of the world, particularly China, Southeast Asia and the EMEA region
  • Price-Mix:-9.0% due to strong negative mix, linked to Cognac's underperformance compared with Liqueurs & Spirits; Volume effect (-26.0%) reflects meaningful decline in Americas
  • AMERICAS: massive decline, as expected, (approx. -10% vs. Q1 19-20), impacted by high comps. and meaningful destocking, essentially for Cognac
    APAC: very strong double-digit growth, led by China, Southeast Asia and continued GTR recovery (approx. +30% vs. Q1 19-20)
  • EMEA: mid-teen rise, showing a broad-based growth (> +35% vs. Q1 19-20)
  • US: low single-digit decline YoY in Q1 (stable excl. VSOP); approx. +45% vs. Q1 19-20 (> +75% excl. VSOP); strong sequential improvement throughout Q1 with June back to positive
  • China: very strong double-digit growth in Q1 YoY, led by CLUB, Louis XIII, VSOP and XO; approx. +20% vs. Q1 19-20
  • EMEA: strong double-digit growth in Q1 YoY, led by Africa-Middle East, Benelux and Eastern Europe; approx. +50% vs. Q1 19-20
  • Stable sales and profitability on an organic basis
  • Year of two halves (H1 < H2) both in sales and COP margin

(*) All references to organic growth in this presentation correspond to sales growth at constant exchange rates and scope

