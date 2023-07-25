Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).