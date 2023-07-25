Sales performance impacted by exceptionally high bases of comparison LY (Q1 22-23: +74.0% vs. Q1 19-20) and short-term headwinds in the US
Very strong growth in the rest of the world, particularly China, Southeast Asia and the EMEA region
Price-Mix:-9.0% due to strong negative mix, linked to Cognac's underperformance compared with Liqueurs & Spirits; Volume effect (-26.0%) reflects meaningful decline in Americas
AMERICAS: massive decline, as expected, (approx. -10% vs. Q1 19-20), impacted by high comps. and meaningful destocking, essentially for Cognac
APAC: very strong double-digit growth, led by China, Southeast Asia and continued GTR recovery (approx. +30% vs. Q1 19-20)
EMEA: mid-teen rise, showing a broad-based growth (> +35% vs. Q1 19-20)
US: low single-digit decline YoY in Q1 (stable excl. VSOP); approx. +45% vs. Q1 19-20 (> +75% excl. VSOP); strong sequential improvement throughout Q1 with June back to positive
China: very strong double-digit growth in Q1 YoY, led by CLUB, Louis XIII, VSOP and XO; approx. +20% vs. Q1 19-20
EMEA: strong double-digit growth in Q1 YoY, led by Africa-Middle East, Benelux and Eastern Europe; approx. +50% vs. Q1 19-20
Stable sales and profitability on an organic basis
Year of two halves (H1 < H2) both in sales and COP margin
(*) All references to organic growth in this presentation correspond to sales growth at constant exchange rates and scope
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands;
- liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces).
The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).