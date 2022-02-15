Log in
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Remy Cointreau : Rémy Cointreau's commitment to engage suppliers on climate change rewarded by CDP

02/15/2022
In December 2020, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) first awarded the Rémy Cointreau group "Leadership" status with an A- in climate matters, which was reiterated in 2021 despite the tightened rating requirements.

Following the 2021 global score release, companies responding to the full version of the CDP climate change questionnaire also received a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) in addition to their climate change score. The companies with the best SER are celebrated as "Supplier Engagement Leaders" - which this year is the top 8% of companies.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire. The SER Introduction and SER methodology 2021 is available on CDP's guidance page for more information.

Faithful to its values and heritage, Rémy Cointreau firmly believes that the fight against climate change can only be successful by working in close collaboration with its suppliers and partners across its value chain. We are therefore proud to have been recognized by CDP for our efforts to measure and reduce climate risk within our supply chain.

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
