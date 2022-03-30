Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rémy Cointreau
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau : Rémy Cointreau strengthens its organization and Executive Committee

03/30/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rémy Cointreau is pleased to announce that it is changing the structure of its Executive Committee to improve efficiency and agility in a context of rapidly changing consumer trends.

Since the announcement of its strategic plan in June 2020, the Group has made significant progress in the implementation of its strategic levers. Building on this progress, Rémy Cointreau is expanding its Executive Committee with the creation of a Chief Transformation Officer and a Group Communications unit. These organizational changes are in line with the measures implemented over the last two years.

The new Executive Committee will be composed of 6 executives with operational responsibilities (Markets and Brands) and 5 executives with cross-functional responsibilities, headed by Eric Vallat, CEO of the Group. These changes will be fully effective from 1st September.

Executive Committee members with operational responsibility

Nicolas Beckers, previously CEO for China , is appointed CEO for the Americas region.
Sophie Phe joins the Executive Committee as CEO for China1. Based in Shanghai since 2016, she was responsible for Louis XIII and Rémy Martin in China.
Ian McLernon, previously CEO for the Americas region, has been appointed CEO of the EMEA region and will also be responsible for North and South Asia Pacific and Travel Retail.
Jean-Philippe Hecquet, Elisabeth Tona and Simon Coughlin continue in their respective roles as CEO of Cognac, Liqueurs & Spirits and Whisky.

Executive Committee members with cross-functional responsibility

Luca Marotta, Marc-Henri Bernard and Patrick Marchand also continue in their respective roles as Chief Financial Officer, Human Resources and Operations Directors.
Claire Brugnago joins the Executive Committee as Chief Transformation Officer and will oversee all cross-functional projects that are essential to the transformation of the Group. In this capacity, she will complete the Commercial Excellence project and take responsibility for the Digital & CRM division.
Carina Alfonso Martin will join the Group in May within the Executive Committee as Director of Group Communications. Her mission will be to bring the Group's values to life and promote them throughout the world. With more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications, Carina has held the positions of Press Adviser in the office of the President of the Republic, Head of Corporate Communications at Pernod Ricard, Director of External Communications at Accor and recently joined the communications strategy consultancy No Com.

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
12:35pREMY COINTREAU : Rémy Cointreau strengthens its organization and Executive Committee
PU
12:01aRemy Cointreau to Add Chief Transformation Officer Under New Executive Committee
MT
03/29REMY COINTREAU : Rémy Cointreau strengthens its organisation
PU
02/23REMY COINTREAU : Leading Sustainable Champagne House Telmont Adds New Investor
PU
02/23Remy Cointreau's Telmont Champagne Brand Gets Investment From Actor Leonardo DiCaprio
MT
02/23Leonardo DiCaprio acquired an unknown minority stake in Champagne J. de Telmont from Ré..
CI
02/15REMY COINTREAU : Rémy Cointreau's commitment to engage suppliers on climate change rewarde..
PU
02/14REMY COINTREAU : Belle de Brillet unveils new identity and website
PU
02/10Strong U.S., China demand makes Pernod Ricard more optimistic on sales outlook
RE
02/08REMY COINTREAU : The Botanist Gin unveils “The Spirit of Community” campaign i..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 293 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
Net income 2022 201 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2022 398 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,4x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 9 389 M 10 421 M 10 478 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
EV / Sales 2023 6,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 185,10 €
Average target price 202,42 €
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-13.50%10 421
DIAGEO PLC-3.79%117 647
PERNOD RICARD-8.72%55 621
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.32%31 638
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.82%13 064
EMPERADOR INC.-30.77%4 360