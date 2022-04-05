Remy Cointreau : Rémy Martin and Cointreau Are “Hot Brands” – Impact Magazine

Initially published on March 12, 2021, updated on April 5, 2022

Each year, major trade title in the US Impact Magazine recognizes the wine and spirits brands driving the fastest growth across the drinks industry in the US market.

In March 2021, Impact's Hot Brand List numbered 89 brands - including 51 spirits labels - up from 70 winners last year, showing that despite an unprecedented context, our industry has been thriving. Rémy Martin and Cointreau both made it to the US Hot Brand Award Lists for the first time, and also within their Global Top 100 brand rankings in terms of volume. The US is a key market for us and all the teams will happily resume their efforts to support the on-trade and develop our off-trade and e-commerce distribution.

A year later, in 2022, Rémy Martin - notably for the success of 1738, XO, Tercet and VSOP - and Cointreau are being recognized with this award for the second consecutive year. Congratulations to the teams for all the hard work with our distributor partners, retailers, and clients.