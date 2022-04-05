Log in
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Remy Cointreau : Rémy Martin and Cointreau Are “Hot Brands” – Impact Magazine

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Initially published on March 12, 2021, updated on April 5, 2022

Each year, major trade title in the US Impact Magazine recognizes the wine and spirits brands driving the fastest growth across the drinks industry in the US market.

In March 2021, Impact's Hot Brand List numbered 89 brands - including 51 spirits labels - up from 70 winners last year, showing that despite an unprecedented context, our industry has been thriving. Rémy Martin and Cointreau both made it to the US Hot Brand Award Lists for the first time, and also within their Global Top 100 brand rankings in terms of volume. The US is a key market for us and all the teams will happily resume their efforts to support the on-trade and develop our off-trade and e-commerce distribution.

A year later, in 2022, Rémy Martin - notably for the success of 1738, XO, Tercet and VSOP - and Cointreau are being recognized with this award for the second consecutive year. Congratulations to the teams for all the hard work with our distributor partners, retailers, and clients.

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
Financials
Sales 2022 1 293 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net income 2022 201 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2022 391 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,5x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 9 597 M 10 549 M 10 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,72x
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-11.59%10 549
DIAGEO PLC-3.23%118 102
PERNOD RICARD-5.98%56 738
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.51%31 637
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.58%13 147
EMPERADOR INC.-32.21%4 321