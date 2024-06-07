Stock RCO RÉMY COINTREAU
Rémy Cointreau

Equities

RCO

FR0000130395

Distillers & Wineries

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 2024-06-06
83.35 EUR -0.06%
Latest news about Rémy Cointreau

REMY COINTREAU : Stuck on the sidelines Alphavalue
REMY COINTREAU : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Rémy Cointreau: buoyant after its annual results CF
European Midday Briefing : Investors Await ECB, Lagarde Speech Key DJ
REMY COINTREAU : FY 24 results: need a spark Alphavalue
European equities gain on tech boost in run-up to ECB RE
Transcript : Rémy Cointreau SA, 2024 Earnings Call, Jun 06, 2024
Rémy Cointreau: 37% drop in annual EPS CF
Remy CEO: Will keep strong discipline on costs this year RE
REMY COINTREAU CEO ERIC VALLAT: OUR LEVEL OF STOCK HAS NOT IMPRO… RE
Remy Cointreau posts smaller-than-expected profit slump, sees sales recovery RE
Rémy Cointreau SA Proposes Ordinary Dividend for the Year 2023-2024 CI
Remy Cointreau's profit slumps nearly 28% but beats estimates, sees sales recovery RE
Rémy Cointreau SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024 CI
RÉMY COINTREAU : Jefferies remains Buy, reduces target CF
Macron seeks to charm Xi into trade concessions in Pyrenees jaunt RE
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage RE
French cognac makers rally on China's 'open attitude' to probe RE
France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue RE
Chinese tariffs could leave cognac makers with too much brandy RE
Spirits makers exposed to China's EU brandy probe RE
Stifel Trims Rémy Cointreau PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
RÉMY COINTREAU : UBS lowers its rating to neutral CF
RÉMY COINTREAU : Stifel lowers its target price CF

Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cognac (71%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands; - liqueurs and spirits (27.1%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces). The remaining sales (1.9%) are distribution of third-party products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.8%), America (50.4%) and Asia/Pacific (32.8%).
Distillers & Wineries
2024-07-17 - Shareholders Meeting
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
1st Jan change Capi.
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-27.52% 4.62B
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-5.02% 76.99B
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-12.71% 38.29B
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
-23.08% 20.75B
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-1.90% 9.52B
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
-9.35% 5.08B
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-3.16% 4.19B
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+3.32% 2.72B
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-25.64% 1.61B
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
-14.49% 1.33B
