Remy Cointreau : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital / Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital
Disclaimer
Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 18:19:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
Sales 2023
1 570 M
1 688 M
1 688 M
Net income 2023
295 M
317 M
317 M
Net Debt 2023
367 M
394 M
394 M
P/E ratio 2023
29,9x
Yield 2023
1,41%
Capitalization
8 677 M
9 329 M
9 329 M
EV / Sales 2023
5,76x
EV / Sales 2024
5,42x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
43,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
172,00 €
Average target price
185,00 €
Spread / Average Target
7,56%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.