Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rémy Cointreau
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:13 2023-01-12 am EST
175.70 EUR   +2.15%
01:20pRemy Cointreau : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital / Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital
PU
2022Expectation of a turn-around
MS
2022Remy Cointreau : Rémy Cointreau commits to increasing the circularity of its bottles with the #OneBottleForEternity project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital / Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital

01/12/2023 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

2

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 18:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
01:20pRemy Cointreau : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital / Information relative au..
PU
2022Remy Cointreau : Rémy Cointreau commits to increasing the circularity of its bottles with ..
PU
2022Remy Cointreau : Rémy Cointreau unveils R.E.S.P.E.C.T, its responsible consumption ritual
PU
2022Remy Cointreau : Cointreau and Mount Gay Partner with ecoSPIRITS to Launch UK Exclusive Pi..
PU
2022Remy Cointreau Maintains FY23 Sales, Earnings Growth Outlook
MT
2022Remy Cointreau first half profits beat expectations, keeps outlook
RE
2022Transcript : Rémy Cointreau SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
2022Tranche Update on Rémy Cointreau SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 8, 202..
CI
2022Rémy Cointreau SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022REMY COINTREAU : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 570 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
Net income 2023 295 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2023 367 M 394 M 394 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 8 677 M 9 329 M 9 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 172,00 €
Average target price 185,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Amélie Jacquet Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU9.14%9 329
DIAGEO PLC0.51%100 772
PERNOD RICARD3.51%53 154
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-0.64%31 646
THAI BEVERAGE5.11%13 583
EMPERADOR INC.-2.18%5 759