UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

and annual financial report

2023 2024

2024

INTEGRATED REPORT

2

Key figures

4

About the Group

6

Strategy and objectives

18

Key issues and risks

32

Company ownership

34

2023/2024

1

NFS

37

AFR

1.1 The Sustainable Exception: our corporate social

responsibility approach

38

1.2 Analysis of material impacts, risks and opportunities

relating to ESG issues

46

1.3

Environmental commitments

60

1.4

Our social and societal commitments

89

1.5

Governance and business ethics

110

1.6

KPI history

112

1.7

Green taxonomy

114

1.8

Note on methodology

121

1.9

Cross-reference tables

124

1.10 Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed

as an independent third party, on the consolidated

non-financial information statement

126

2

GROUP

133

RISKS

AFR

2.1

Internal control and risk management

134

2.2

Risk factors

138

2.3

Insurance

152

2.4

Ethics and compliance

153

3 GOVERNANCECORPORATE

157

AFR

3.1 Framework for implementing the principles

of corporate governance

158

3.2

Composition of the Board of Directors

159

3.3

Senior management and Executive Committee

190

3.4 Additional information on the members of the Board

of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

191

3.5

Compensation and benefits

192

COMMENTS ON THE RESULTS

4 AND FINANCIAL POSITION

217

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

AFR

4.1

Analysis of the business and consolidated income statement 218

4.2 Comments on the consolidated statement

of financial position

223

4.3

Comments on change in consolidated cash flows

225

4.4

Parent company results

226

4.5

Events after the reporting period

228

4.6

Outlook

228

5

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF THE

RÉMY COINTREAU GROUP

231

AT 31 MARCH 2024

AFR

5.1

Consolidated income statement

232

5.2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

233

5.3

Consolidated statement of financial position

234

5.4

Change in consolidated shareholders' equity

235

5.5

Consolidated statement of cash flows

236

5.6

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

237

5.7 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated

financial statements

279

COMPANY FINANCIAL

6 STATEMENTS

285

AT 31 MARCH 2024

AFR

6.1

Comparative statements of financial position

286

6.2

Comparative income statements

287

6.3

Change in shareholders' equity

288

6.4

Statement of cash flows

289

6.5

Notes to the company financial statements

290

6.6 Statutory Auditors' report on the company

financial statements

301

6.7

Financial results of the past five years

305

7

SHARE CAPITAL

AND SHAREHOLDING

307

STRUCTURE

AFR

7.1

General information about the share capital

308

7.2

Company ownership and stock market information

312

7.3 Items liable to have an impact in the event

of a public takeover offer

319

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS'

8 MEETING OF 18 JULY 2024

321

8.1 Explanatory statement and draft resolutions

322

8.2 Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party

agreements

349

8.3 Statutory Auditors' report on the share capital reduction

352

8.4 Statutory Auditors' report on the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities with or without pre-emptive

subscription rights

353

8.5 Statutory Auditors' report on the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities reserved for members

of a Company savings plan

355

8.6 Statutory Auditors' report on the authorisation

to grant free existing or newly issued shares

356

9 INFORMATIONADDITIONAL

359

9.1

General information about the Company

360

9.2

Articles of Association

361

9.3

Information incorporated by reference

362

9.4

Statement by the person responsible

for the Universal Registration Document

AFR

363

9.5

Persons responsible for auditing the financial statements

363

9.6

Cross-reference tables

364

The elements of the annual financial report are identified by the AFRsymbol.

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT 2023/2024

The Rémy Cointreau Group is one of the major operators in the global Wine & Spirits market with a portfolio of exceptional brands, which include RémyMartin and Louis XIII cognacs and Cointreau liqueur. The brands are mostly distributed by a network of subsidiaries established in t h e Group's various strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris. The free float represents approximately 41%. The Rémy Cointreau Group is controlled by the majority shareholder, the Andromède family holding company.

This Universal RegistrationDocument was filed on 26 June 2024 with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) in its capacity as a competent authority under Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offer of marketable securities or the admission of marketable securities to trading on a regulated market, if it also includes a note on the marketable securities and, as appropriate, a summary and all the amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. All of this was approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report, is a reproduction in pdf format of the official version which has been prepared in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) format and is available on the company's website www.remy-cointreau.com.

This document is a free translation of the original 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document issued in French language and is provided solely for information purposes. In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions, the French language version of the Universal Registration Document (available on the website of Rémy Cointreau) shall prevail.

RÉMY COINTREAU

01

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

JOINT INTERVIEW

Marie-Amélie de Leusse - Chairwoman Éric Vallat - Chief Executive Officer

What will you remember about 2023?

Marie-Amélie de Leusse: It was an eventful year, and sometimes a turbulent one. This wasn't a first in Rémy Cointreau's long history, and we are well equipped for uncertain times like these. Our corporate culture, our strategic vision and the passion of our teams, which I would like to acknowledge here, are our greatest assets to continue and strengthen our growth.

Éric Vallat: After three years of very sustained growth, we encountered some unexpected difficulties in our various markets. In China, we were expecting a post-Covid recovery, which didn't materialise. In the United States, we were impacted by a sharp normalization of consumption, inflation and the boom in Ready-to-Drink beverages. The rise in interest rates, and hence the cost of money, has also led our distributors to continue to reduce inventory. Only Europe

has shown some resilience. In this particularly complex environment, we reacted very quickly, adapting our cost structure and asking our teams around the world to make major efforts. I would like to thank them for their responsiveness and sense of initiative.

Haven't these difficulties affected the Group's strategy?

Éric Vallat: We are convinced that our value strategy remains the right one, even if inflation dented our customers' purchasing power in 2023. It is consistent with the underlying trend to drink less but better, and with our well-balanced portfolio of top-of-the-range and exceptional brands. We thus continued to invest in our brands in 2023, which have become much more visible and well- known in recent years. As we know, today's desirability determines tomorrow's sales.

"Our employees are very proud to perpetuate a magnificent heritage.

I have every confidence in their capacity for innovation and constant renewal, to carry our values of excellence ever further."

- Marie-Amélie de Leusse -

An exceptional brand is based on three essential pillars: quality (the rational); desirability (the emotional); and finally, the customer experience. This is a real challenge in a business with lots of middlemen, where we don't sell directly to the end customer.

02

RÉMY COINTREAU

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

JOINT INTERVIEW

"Our corporate culture, our strategic vision and the enthusiasm of our teams are our greatest assets."

On the other hand, e-commerce offers us a new opportunity to engage in direct dialogue with our customers. In China, it now accounts for 25% of our turnover. In addition, with LOUIS XIII, we have developed unique Retail expertise.

How do you reconcile agility with long-term thinking?

Marie-Amélie de Leusse: By drawing on the strength of our roots! This year we're celebrating the tercentenary of the House of Rémy Martin, a long-preparedevent. This is a very important moment for us, embodied in the reopening of the historic House in Cognac and the creation of a new visitors' tour. Throughout 2024, this celebration will be an essential time for sharing, with our teams, our customers and our partner winegrowers.

Has progress been made with the Group's CSR roadmap this year?

Éric Vallat: Environmental concerns are at the heart of our DNA. Taking care of our land, as we have done for 300 years, means ensuring that it is passed on to future generations in good health. We have thus continued with the roll-out of our

transformation plan, Sustainable exception, and our efforts have been recognised. Rémy Cointreau was rated "A"

"In this particularly complex environment, we reacted very quickly, adapting our cost structure and asking our teams around the world to make major efforts. I would like to thank them for their responsiveness and sense of initiative."

- Éric Vallat -

in the Climate and Water categories and "Leader" in the Suppliers category at the 2024 CDP Europe Awards. Westland received B Corp certification this year and it was renewed for PHD Malts. Telmont happily places environmental protection at the heart of everything it does. The expertise of Domaine des Hautes Glaces, a pioneer in sustainability and eco-design, had enabled us to take a fresh look at our practices. Lastly, we are continuing with the conversion of our estates to agroecology. At Rémy Martin, we are also on track with our road map, with almost half of our partner winegrowers certified.

What are your priorities now?

Marie-Amélie de Leusse: I would like to pay particular attention, with the senior management team, to keep our teams motivated around our strategic plan, which takes us into the future. Our employees are very proud to perpetuate a magnificent heritage. I have every confidence in their capacity for innovation and constant renewal, to carry our values of excellence ever further.

Éric Vallat: We've been through a challenging year that has forced us to make some difficult decisions. But these decisions will enable us to maintain our value strategy in a macroeconomic environment that remains unfavourable. We will continue to innovate and implement targeted actions aimed at customers, whose buying patterns we know increasingly well. And when the economic recovery comes, we'll be ready and well positioned. Recent events have also confirmed our belief that we need to win over new regions to prepare for the future: Southern Europe, India, Africa and South America. This geographical expansion will take time, but will contribute to a more balanced and sustainable growth.

RÉMY COINTREAU

03

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

KEY FIGURES

FINANCIAL DATA

Data for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024

Sales (€m)

Sales by division (%)

1,548.5

1,312.9

1,194.1Cognac

65%

2022 2023 2024

Liqueurs

& Spirits

33%

Partner Brands

2%

Sales by geographic area (%)

Americas

Asia-Paciﬁc

38%

40%

Europe

Middle/East

Africa

22%

Current operating

Current operating margin (%)

Net profit - Group share (€m)

Net profit excluding

profit (€m)

non-recurring items (€m)

429.6

27.7

293.8

296.6

25.5

25.5

334.4

228.1

304.4

212.5

194.8

184.8

2022 2023 20242022 2023 20242022 2023 20242022 2023 2024

Net financial debt (€m)Capital expenditure - cash out (€m) Ratio of net debt/EBITDA

649.7

81.9

1.68

536.6

64.2

70.4

353.3

0.79 0.84

2022

2023

2024

2022

2023

2024

2022

2023

2024

04

RÉMY COINTREAU

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

KEY FIGURES

...AND NON-FINANCIAL DATA

Data for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024

Percentage of agricultural land for which responsible and sustainable agricultural certification has been initiated (%)

78 82 79

2022 2023 2024

Carbon footprint

(in tCO2eq )

197,287

175,540 167,459

2021* 2023* 2024

Basis of reference

  • Change in the carbon footprint calculation methodology described in section 1.3.2.

Ratings and awards in 2023

2023

CLIMATE

-5%

REDUCTION IN OUR SBTI FOOTPRINT COMPARED WITH 2020/2021 (baseline)

-19%

REDUCTION IN WATER

WITHDRAWN

79%

OF BOTTLES SOLD WITH

NO SECONDARY PACKAGING

87%

OF STRATEGIC SUPPLIERS WITH A PROACTIVE CSR APPROACH

RÉMY COINTREAU

05

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

1.2 ABOUT THE GROUP

ABOUT THE GROUP

KEY MILESTONES IN OUR HISTORY

The Charentaise origins of the Rémy Cointreau Group date back to 1724. The Group was formed from the 1990 merger of the holding companies belonging to the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, which controlled E. Rémy Martin & C° SA and Cointreau & Cie SA, respectively. It is also the result of successive alliances between companies operating in the same wines & spirits business segment.

KEY DATES AND EVENTS

1985

1849

Cointreau & Cie is founded

by the

Cointreau brothers

1703

Mount Gay

1888

Rum is

The Metaxa

founded

brand is

in Barbados

founded

Rémy Martin acquires the Charles Heidsieck Champagne house

1965

André Hériard Dubreuil takes over from his father-in-law André Renaud

1989

Rémy Martin acquires Mount Gay Rum

1724

1881

1966

The Rémy

The Bruichladdich

1988

Rémy Martin's

Martin cognac

Distillery

Rémy Martin acquires

house is

is built on Islay

international

established

distribution

the

network is

Piper-Heidsieck

established

Champagne house

1991

The Group adopts the corporate name of Rémy Cointreau

1924

André Renaud acquires E. Rémy Martin & Co SA

1986

1990

1999

The Passoã

Pavis SA

The Maxxium

brand is

transfers its shares

distribution joint

created

in Rémy Martin to

venture is

Cointreau & Cie SA

established with

three partners,

Rémy Cointreau,

The Edrington

1980

Group and Jim

Rémy Martin forms

Beam Brands

the Sino-French

Worldwide

Dynasty Winery

(Fortune Brands)

joint venture

with the city of Tianjin

(China)

06

RÉMY COINTREAU

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

ABOUT THE GROUP

2012

2008

1 3 September: Bruichladdich

A proprietary

Distillery is acquired, producing

single malt whiskies

distribution

on the isle of Islay in Scotland

structure

1 18 December: the Larsen

is put in place

cognac company is acquired

2020

1 30 April: Rémy Cointreau acquires the J.R. Brillet cognac house

1 16 October: Rémy Cointreau acquires the Telmont Champagne

house

2000

Bols Royal

Distilleries is acquired, incorporating brands such as Bols and Metaxa

2001

Vin & Sprit joins the Maxxium network as its 4th partner

2009

1 30 March: Rémy Cointreau exits the Maxxium distribution joint venture

1 1 April: Rémy Cointreau now controls 80% of its distribution

2013

30 August: Larsen is sold to Finnish group Altia

2016

1 December: a joint venture is set up for the Passoã activities

2019

1 April: Rémy Cointreau sells its distribution subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

2011

2015

8 July: Rémy

27 October:

Cointreau

Izarra

sells its Champagne

is sold to

division

Spirited

to EPI

Brands

2006

1 The Dutch and Italian

Liqueurs & Spirits operations are sold

1 Rémy Cointreau decides to resume full control over its distribution by March 2009

2005

1 Dynasty Fine Wines

Group is listed

on the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange

1 Bols' Polish operations are sold to CEDC

2017

1 5 January: the Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery is acquired, producing single malt whiskies in the French Alps

1 6 January: the Westland distillery is acquired, producing single malt whiskies in the state of Washington, USA

RÉMY COINTREAU

07

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

ABOUT THE GROUP

GOVERNANCE THAT ENSURES CONTINUITY AND TRANSMISSION

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Rémy Cointreau Group is administered by a Board of Directors which, since September 2004, has a governance structure that separates the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Competence and experience in finance, the luxury goods sector and the management of large international companies are the selection criteria for Board members.

The presence of several members who are permanent residents in various other countries also lends a welcome international and cultural dimension to the Board of Directors' work, either because they have performed a role outside of France during their career, or because they hold or have held one or more appointments in non-French companies.

12

Board members

3

non-voting Board

members

7

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT 31 MARCH 2024

The composition of the Board aims to strike a balance between experience, expertise, independence and ethics, while respecting a balanced representation of women and men.

Jérôme Bosc

Caroline Bois

Sonia Bonnet-

Hélène

Olivier

François Hériard

Alain

Marc

(Non-voting

Hériard Dubreuil

Bernard

Dubrule

Jolivet

Dubreuil

Li

Verspyck

board member)

(Vice-Chair)

(Non-voting

board member)

Marc Hériard

Élie

Marie-Amélie

Laure

Dominique Hériard

Dubreuil

Hériard

Guylaine

de Leusse

Bruno

Hériard

Dubreuil

(Orpar)

Dubreuil

Saucier

(Chairwoman)

Pavlovsky

Dubreuil

(Non-voting board member)

independent Board members (excluding non-voting Board members)

58%

independent

Board members

(excluding non-voting

Board members)

57 years

average age

of Board members

50%

women

(excluding non-voting

Board members)

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' COMMITTEES AT 31 MARCH 2024

7

average length

AUDIT-FINANCE

COMMITTEE

4 members Independent members make up 75%

Guylaine Saucier sb

Caroline Bois

Sonia Bonnet-Bernards

Marc Verspyck s

s Independent Board member b Chairperson

NOMINATION- REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

4 members Independent members make up 50%

Bruno Pavlovsky sb

Caroline Bois

Olivier Jolivet s

Elie Hériard Dubreuil

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

4 members

Independent members make up 50%

Élie Hériard Dubreuil b Olivier Jolivet s Hélène Dubrule s Dominique Hériard Dubreuil

of service

on the Board of Directors

3

nationalities represented

08

RÉMY COINTREAU

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024

