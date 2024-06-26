UNIVERSAL
The Rémy Cointreau Group is one of the major operators in the global Wine & Spirits market with a portfolio of exceptional brands, which include RémyMartin and Louis XIII cognacs and Cointreau liqueur. The brands are mostly distributed by a network of subsidiaries established in t h e Group's various strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris. The free float represents approximately 41%. The Rémy Cointreau Group is controlled by the majority shareholder, the Andromède family holding company.
This Universal RegistrationDocument was filed on 26 June 2024 with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) in its capacity as a competent authority under Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offer of marketable securities or the admission of marketable securities to trading on a regulated market, if it also includes a note on the marketable securities and, as appropriate, a summary and all the amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. All of this was approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.
This Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report, is a reproduction in pdf format of the official version which has been prepared in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) format and is available on the company's website www.remy-cointreau.com.
This document is a free translation of the original 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document issued in French language and is provided solely for information purposes. In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions, the French language version of the Universal Registration Document (available on the website of Rémy Cointreau) shall prevail.
JOINT INTERVIEW
Marie-Amélie de Leusse - Chairwoman Éric Vallat - Chief Executive Officer
What will you remember about 2023?
Marie-Amélie de Leusse: It was an eventful year, and sometimes a turbulent one. This wasn't a first in Rémy Cointreau's long history, and we are well equipped for uncertain times like these. Our corporate culture, our strategic vision and the passion of our teams, which I would like to acknowledge here, are our greatest assets to continue and strengthen our growth.
Éric Vallat: After three years of very sustained growth, we encountered some unexpected difficulties in our various markets. In China, we were expecting a post-Covid recovery, which didn't materialise. In the United States, we were impacted by a sharp normalization of consumption, inflation and the boom in Ready-to-Drink beverages. The rise in interest rates, and hence the cost of money, has also led our distributors to continue to reduce inventory. Only Europe
has shown some resilience. In this particularly complex environment, we reacted very quickly, adapting our cost structure and asking our teams around the world to make major efforts. I would like to thank them for their responsiveness and sense of initiative.
Haven't these difficulties affected the Group's strategy?
Éric Vallat: We are convinced that our value strategy remains the right one, even if inflation dented our customers' purchasing power in 2023. It is consistent with the underlying trend to drink less but better, and with our well-balanced portfolio of top-of-the-range and exceptional brands. We thus continued to invest in our brands in 2023, which have become much more visible and well- known in recent years. As we know, today's desirability determines tomorrow's sales.
"Our employees are very proud to perpetuate a magnificent heritage.
I have every confidence in their capacity for innovation and constant renewal, to carry our values of excellence ever further."
- Marie-Amélie de Leusse -
An exceptional brand is based on three essential pillars: quality (the rational); desirability (the emotional); and finally, the customer experience. This is a real challenge in a business with lots of middlemen, where we don't sell directly to the end customer.
KEY FIGURES
FINANCIAL DATA
Data for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024
Sales (€m)
Sales by division (%)
1,548.5
1,312.9
1,194.1Cognac
65%
2022 2023 2024
Liqueurs
& Spirits
33%
Partner Brands
2%
Sales by geographic area (%)
Americas
Asia-Paciﬁc
38%
40%
Europe
Middle/East
Africa
22%
Current operating
Current operating margin (%)
Net profit - Group share (€m)
Net profit excluding
profit (€m)
non-recurring items (€m)
429.6
27.7
293.8
296.6
25.5
25.5
334.4
228.1
304.4
212.5
194.8
184.8
Net financial debt (€m)Capital expenditure - cash out (€m) Ratio of net debt/EBITDA
649.7
81.9
1.68
536.6
64.2
70.4
353.3
0.79 0.84
2022
2023
2024
2022
2023
2024
2022
2023
2024
...AND NON-FINANCIAL DATA
Data for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024
Percentage of agricultural land for which responsible and sustainable agricultural certification has been initiated (%)
78 82 79
2022 2023 2024
Carbon footprint
(in tCO2eq )
197,287
175,540 167,459
2021* 2023* 2024
Basis of reference
- Change in the carbon footprint calculation methodology described in section 1.3.2.
Ratings and awards in 2023
2023
CLIMATE
-5%
REDUCTION IN OUR SBTI FOOTPRINT COMPARED WITH 2020/2021 (baseline)
-19%
REDUCTION IN WATER
WITHDRAWN
79%
OF BOTTLES SOLD WITH
NO SECONDARY PACKAGING
87%
OF STRATEGIC SUPPLIERS WITH A PROACTIVE CSR APPROACH
RÉMY COINTREAU
05
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/2024
1.2 ABOUT THE GROUP
ABOUT THE GROUP
KEY MILESTONES IN OUR HISTORY
The Charentaise origins of the Rémy Cointreau Group date back to 1724. The Group was formed from the 1990 merger of the holding companies belonging to the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, which controlled E. Rémy Martin & C° SA and Cointreau & Cie SA, respectively. It is also the result of successive alliances between companies operating in the same wines & spirits business segment.
KEY DATES AND EVENTS
1985
1849
Cointreau & Cie is founded
by the
Cointreau brothers
1703
Mount Gay
1888
Rum is
The Metaxa
founded
brand is
in Barbados
founded
Rémy Martin acquires the Charles Heidsieck Champagne house
1965
André Hériard Dubreuil takes over from his father-in-law André Renaud
1989
Rémy Martin acquires Mount Gay Rum
1724
1881
1966
The Rémy
The Bruichladdich
1988
Rémy Martin's
Martin cognac
Distillery
Rémy Martin acquires
house is
is built on Islay
international
established
distribution
the
network is
Piper-Heidsieck
established
Champagne house
1991
The Group adopts the corporate name of Rémy Cointreau
1924
André Renaud acquires E. Rémy Martin & Co SA
1986
1990
1999
The Passoã
Pavis SA
The Maxxium
brand is
transfers its shares
distribution joint
created
in Rémy Martin to
venture is
Cointreau & Cie SA
established with
three partners,
Rémy Cointreau,
The Edrington
1980
Group and Jim
Rémy Martin forms
Beam Brands
the Sino-French
Worldwide
Dynasty Winery
(Fortune Brands)
joint venture
with the city of Tianjin
(China)
2012
2008
1 3 September: Bruichladdich
A proprietary
Distillery is acquired, producing
single malt whiskies
distribution
on the isle of Islay in Scotland
structure
1 18 December: the Larsen
is put in place
cognac company is acquired
2020
1 30 April: Rémy Cointreau acquires the J.R. Brillet cognac house
1 16 October: Rémy Cointreau acquires the Telmont Champagne
house
2000
Bols Royal
Distilleries is acquired, incorporating brands such as Bols and Metaxa
2001
Vin & Sprit joins the Maxxium network as its 4th partner
2009
1 30 March: Rémy Cointreau exits the Maxxium distribution joint venture
1 1 April: Rémy Cointreau now controls 80% of its distribution
2013
30 August: Larsen is sold to Finnish group Altia
2016
1 December: a joint venture is set up for the Passoã activities
2019
1 April: Rémy Cointreau sells its distribution subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia
2011
2015
8 July: Rémy
27 October:
Cointreau
Izarra
sells its Champagne
is sold to
division
Spirited
to EPI
Brands
2006
1 The Dutch and Italian
Liqueurs & Spirits operations are sold
1 Rémy Cointreau decides to resume full control over its distribution by March 2009
2005
1 Dynasty Fine Wines
Group is listed
on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange
1 Bols' Polish operations are sold to CEDC
2017
1 5 January: the Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery is acquired, producing single malt whiskies in the French Alps
1 6 January: the Westland distillery is acquired, producing single malt whiskies in the state of Washington, USA
GOVERNANCE THAT ENSURES CONTINUITY AND TRANSMISSION
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Rémy Cointreau Group is administered by a Board of Directors which, since September 2004, has a governance structure that separates the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Competence and experience in finance, the luxury goods sector and the management of large international companies are the selection criteria for Board members.
The presence of several members who are permanent residents in various other countries also lends a welcome international and cultural dimension to the Board of Directors' work, either because they have performed a role outside of France during their career, or because they hold or have held one or more appointments in non-French companies.
12
Board members
3
non-voting Board
members
7
COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT 31 MARCH 2024
The composition of the Board aims to strike a balance between experience, expertise, independence and ethics, while respecting a balanced representation of women and men.
Jérôme Bosc
Caroline Bois
Sonia Bonnet-
Hélène
Olivier
François Hériard
Alain
Marc
(Non-voting
Hériard Dubreuil
Bernard
Dubrule
Jolivet
Dubreuil
Li
Verspyck
board member)
(Vice-Chair)
(Non-voting
board member)
Marc Hériard
Élie
Marie-Amélie
Laure
Dominique Hériard
Dubreuil
Hériard
Guylaine
de Leusse
Bruno
Hériard
Dubreuil
(Orpar)
Dubreuil
Saucier
(Chairwoman)
Pavlovsky
Dubreuil
(Non-voting board member)
independent Board members (excluding non-voting Board members)
58%
independent
Board members
(excluding non-voting
Board members)
57 years
average age
of Board members
50%
women
(excluding non-voting
Board members)
COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' COMMITTEES AT 31 MARCH 2024
7
average length
AUDIT-FINANCE
COMMITTEE
4 members Independent members make up 75%
Guylaine Saucier sb
Caroline Bois
Sonia Bonnet-Bernards
Marc Verspyck s
s Independent Board member b Chairperson
NOMINATION- REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
4 members Independent members make up 50%
Bruno Pavlovsky sb
Caroline Bois
Olivier Jolivet s
Elie Hériard Dubreuil
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE
4 members
Independent members make up 50%
Élie Hériard Dubreuil b Olivier Jolivet s Hélène Dubrule s Dominique Hériard Dubreuil
of service
on the Board of Directors
3
nationalities represented
