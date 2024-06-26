UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

The Rémy Cointreau Group is one of the major operators in the global Wine & Spirits market with a portfolio of exceptional brands, which include RémyMartin and Louis XIII cognacs and Cointreau liqueur. The brands are mostly distributed by a network of subsidiaries established in t h e Group's various strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris. The free float represents approximately 41%. The Rémy Cointreau Group is controlled by the majority shareholder, the Andromède family holding company.

