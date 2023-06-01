Advanced search
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
2023-05-31
143.75 EUR   -0.59%
01:32aRemy Cointreau keeps outlook as annual profit beat forecasts
RE
05/29Rémy Cointreau to Post FY23 EBIT Growth Consistent with Consensus, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
04/30Remy Cointreau : Clouded outlook has caused Remy Cointreau's stock to collapse
Alphavalue
Remy Cointreau keeps outlook as annual profit beat forecasts

06/01/2023
A bottle of Cointreau is displayed at the Carre Cointreau in the Cointreau distillery in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, France

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported a higher-than-expected rise in operating profit for its 2022/23 fiscal year and sticked to its cautious prospects for this year.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor reiterated a prediction of flat organic sales in financial year 2023-2024, with steady profitability, to reflect weaker U.S. demand and high year-ago comparables.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, solid demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States, along with cost control, lifted operating profit by an organic 16.2% to a record 429.6 million euros ($472.90 million).

This beat expectations for a 14.4% rise in a company compiled consensus of 18 analysts.

Already reported group sales were 1.55 billion euros, marking an organic rise of 10.1%.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
RÉMY COINTREAU -0.59% 143.75 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
TOPIX INDEX 0.93% 2150.32 Delayed Quote.14.14%
