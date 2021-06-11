Remy Cointreau : LOUIS XIII featured in Comité Colbert's French Luxury WeChat Program

We are proud to see LOUIS XIII featured on the Comité Colbert 's French Luxury WeChat Mini Program, launched on April 16th, 2021, for six months.

The Comité Colbert members, including LOUIS XIII, have joined forces to develop a gamified WeChat Mini Program for the young Chinese from 20 to 35 years old, to promote French luxury, its art de vivre and savoir-faire. As part of this program, we created some exclusive content in partnership with the inspiring Houses and venues Chanel, Ritz Paris, Opéra de Paris and Eres. A lucky-draw will reward 100 of the best visitors with exclusive invitations and gifts, including a one-of-a-kind trip to Cognac, to visit the craddle of our exceptional cognac LOUIS XIII.

Excellence has no boundary and we rejoice in this initiative to share our passion and commitments to a Chinese audience, in line with our consistent focus on the Chinese market and commitment to long-term development.