    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Remy Cointreau : LOUIS XIII featured in Comité Colbert's French Luxury WeChat Program

06/11/2021 | 06:20am EDT
We are proud to see LOUIS XIII featured on the Comité Colbert 's French Luxury WeChat Mini Program, launched on April 16th, 2021, for six months.

The Comité Colbert members, including LOUIS XIII, have joined forces to develop a gamified WeChat Mini Program for the young Chinese from 20 to 35 years old, to promote French luxury, its art de vivre and savoir-faire. As part of this program, we created some exclusive content in partnership with the inspiring Houses and venues Chanel, Ritz Paris, Opéra de Paris and Eres. A lucky-draw will reward 100 of the best visitors with exclusive invitations and gifts, including a one-of-a-kind trip to Cognac, to visit the craddle of our exceptional cognac LOUIS XIII.

Excellence has no boundary and we rejoice in this initiative to share our passion and commitments to a Chinese audience, in line with our consistent focus on the Chinese market and commitment to long-term development.

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 012 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net income 2021 138 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2021 425 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,3x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 8 554 M 10 408 M 10 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 152,37 €
Last Close Price 170,20 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU11.75%10 408
DIAGEO PLC20.12%114 262
PERNOD RICARD14.64%57 043
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.90%35 303
THAI BEVERAGE-6.80%12 989
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC0.59%4 191