  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Rémy Cointreau
  News
  Summary
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Remy Cointreau : Telmont Champagne becomes official supplier of the Cannes Film Festival

06/29/2021 | 10:00am EDT
The Cannes Film Festival is one of those rare exceptional moments during which we celebrate excellence. It is a great honour for the House of Telmont to have been chosen as officiel supplier of the Cannes Film Festival, along with the other brands of the Rémy Cointreau Group.

The singular character of the Telmont Champagne, structured yet remarkably ethereal, will contribute to the celebrations and conviviality throughout the two-week international film festival.

The choice of our small centurial house by the Cannes Film Festival is a true acknowledgement of the House's patient efforts, year after year, season after season. Efforts made to honour a commitment, reasserted a few days ago, to always act 'In Nomine Terrae' ('in the name of Mother Nature'), thus limiting the House's impact on the natural environment.

Ludovic du Plessis, President of the House of Telmont: 'How can we welcome this news with anything but immense enthusiasm? For us, for any professional in cinema or otherwise, being selected for the Cannes Film Festival is a form of consecration. I see it as a recognition of our House's savoir-faire, of its team and an endorsement of our environmental approach. We believe that protecting the earth enables us to enjoy the best it has to offer. We would like to thank the Festival for helping us highlight this message'.

Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival: 'When we discovered Telmont Champagne, we were won over by its integrity and elegance - the mark of a great wine. We also loved its mindset, the choices defended by this little House with big ambitions, detemrined not to follow the pack. Telmont creates its own path. Just like cinema, we have an 'author's Champagne'.'

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 13:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 012 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
Net income 2021 138 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2021 425 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 8 564 M 10 219 M 10 177 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,6%
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 170,40 €
Average target price 152,37 €
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU11.88%10 132
DIAGEO PLC21.11%113 160
PERNOD RICARD20.31%58 253
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.20%35 495
THAI BEVERAGE-8.16%12 818
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC4.12%4 287