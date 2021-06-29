Remy Cointreau : Telmont Champagne becomes official supplier of the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of those rare exceptional moments during which we celebrate excellence. It is a great honour for the House of Telmont to have been chosen as officiel supplier of the Cannes Film Festival, along with the other brands of the Rémy Cointreau Group.

The singular character of the Telmont Champagne, structured yet remarkably ethereal, will contribute to the celebrations and conviviality throughout the two-week international film festival.

The choice of our small centurial house by the Cannes Film Festival is a true acknowledgement of the House's patient efforts, year after year, season after season. Efforts made to honour a commitment, reasserted a few days ago, to always act 'In Nomine Terrae' ('in the name of Mother Nature'), thus limiting the House's impact on the natural environment.

Ludovic du Plessis, President of the House of Telmont: 'How can we welcome this news with anything but immense enthusiasm? For us, for any professional in cinema or otherwise, being selected for the Cannes Film Festival is a form of consecration. I see it as a recognition of our House's savoir-faire, of its team and an endorsement of our environmental approach. We believe that protecting the earth enables us to enjoy the best it has to offer. We would like to thank the Festival for helping us highlight this message'.

Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival: 'When we discovered Telmont Champagne, we were won over by its integrity and elegance - the mark of a great wine. We also loved its mindset, the choices defended by this little House with big ambitions, detemrined not to follow the pack. Telmont creates its own path. Just like cinema, we have an 'author's Champagne'.'