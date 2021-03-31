Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Rémy Cointreau    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau : The Domaine des Hautes Glaces is committed to People and Terroir

03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
What makes the Domaine des Hautes Glaces a special place? How is the Hautes Glaces' CSR commitment aligned with that of the Group? Why bring together a farming community around the Domaine des Hautes Glaces? Frédéric Revol, the founder of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces, tells us about his vision and passion.

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 022 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2021 133 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2021 418 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,8x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 8 012 M 9 396 M 9 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 140,75 €
Last Close Price 159,50 €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU4.73%9 396
DIAGEO PLC5.28%97 204
PERNOD RICARD2.84%49 324
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-11.87%32 665
THAI BEVERAGE-2.04%14 075
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-13.34%3 502
