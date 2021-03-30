Remy Cointreau : The French Minister of Agriculture visits the Domaines Rémy Martin

It is with great pleasure that our teams welcomed French Minister of Agriculture and Food Julien Denormandie to the Domaines Rémy Martin, on Friday, March 26.

The environmental approach of the cognac sector was presented to the Minister, and more specifically the long-term commitment of the Maison Rémy Martin that has been the spearhead of the High Environmental Value certification in the region.

Representatives of the BNIC (coordination and decision-making body for the Cognac industry) and the regional press were present, alongside the deputy Mrs. Sandra Marsaud, the prefect Mrs. Magali Debatte, and the mayor of Juillac-le-Coq, Mr. Brice Dezemerie.

The Minister was welcomed by Baptiste Loiseau, Cellar Master of the House. After a visit to the winemaking cellar and the distillery, the two discussed the experiments carried out within the Domains, in particular the BEE biocontrol test plot, a unique initiative in Charente. The visit ended with a private tasting of our cognac Tercet, in our beautiful Epicure reception area, located in the heart of our vineyards.