    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Remy Cointreau : upbeat on outlook as annual profit beats forecasts

06/03/2021 | 01:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Cointreau is displayed at the Carre Cointreau in the Cointreau distillery in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, France

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported higher-than-expected operating profit growth for its 2020/21 fiscal year and was upbeat over prospects for this year and beyond.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, which plans to buy back up to 1.98% of its equity capital, said it had emerged stronger from the COVID-19 crisis and anticipated an "excellent" start to its 2021/22 financial year that started on April 1.

A rebound in demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States, along with tight control over costs, lifted organic operating profit by 12.8% in the year ended March 31, beating analysts' expectations and Remy's own guidance for 10% growth.

This marked a sharp recovery from a 22% fall in group profit in the full year of 2019/20, due to the impact of the COVID pandemic that had started in China.

Remy Cointreau reiterated its goal to become a "global leader in exceptional spirits" while also building a business model more focused on sustainability.

The group was confident it would achieve a gross margin of 72% and an operating margin of 33% by 2030.

This would compare with a gross margin of 67.3% and an operating margin of 23.4% achieved in 2020/21.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 012 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
Net income 2021 138 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2021 425 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,2x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 8 530 M 10 418 M 10 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,84x
EV / Sales 2022 7,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU11.49%10 418
DIAGEO PLC18.38%112 630
PERNOD RICARD15.47%57 843
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION1.17%37 565
THAI BEVERAGE-6.80%13 211
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC4.08%4 342