Remy Cointreau plans to name family member de Leusse to chair board

If shareholders approve the proposal at the annual meeting on July 21, de Leusse, 44, will replace current chairman Marc Heriard Dubreuil, 70.

"Following the chairmanships of Dominique Heriard Dubreuil, Francois Heriard Dubreuil and Marc Heriard Dubreuil, this appointment would be perfectly in keeping with the generational transition between members of the Heriard Dubreuil family on the board of directors," the statement said.

De Leusse has served as vice-chair of the board since July 2019 and is deputy CEO of the family holding Andromede, Remy Cointreau's controlling shareholder. She is the daughter of Dominique Heriard Dubreuil.

