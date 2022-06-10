Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rémy Cointreau
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:41 10/06/2022 BST
165.30 EUR   -2.36%
10:30aRemy Cointreau plans to name family member de Leusse to chair board
RE
08:28aRémy Cointreau's Board Proposes New Chair
MT
06/03REMY COINTREAU : Annual Financial Report 2021-22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remy Cointreau plans to name family member de Leusse to chair board

06/10/2022 | 10:30am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Remy Martin XO cognac is displayed at the Remy Cointreau SA headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau, the French spirits group controlled by the Heriard Dubreuil family, said on Friday it planned to appoint Marie-Amelie de Leusse to chair its board of directors as part of a generational handover between family members.

If shareholders approve the proposal at the annual meeting on July 21, de Leusse, 44, will replace current chairman Marc Heriard Dubreuil, 70.

"Following the chairmanships of Dominique Heriard Dubreuil, Francois Heriard Dubreuil and Marc Heriard Dubreuil, this appointment would be perfectly in keeping with the generational transition between members of the Heriard Dubreuil family on the board of directors," the statement said.

De Leusse has served as vice-chair of the board since July 2019 and is deputy CEO of the family holding Andromede, Remy Cointreau's controlling shareholder. She is the daughter of Dominique Heriard Dubreuil.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RÉMY COINTREAU
10:30aRemy Cointreau plans to name family member de Leusse to chair board
RE
08:28aRémy Cointreau's Board Proposes New Chair
MT
06/03REMY COINTREAU : Annual Financial Report 2021-22
PU
06/03RÉMY COINTREAU : Financial report
CO
06/02MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 2, 2022
06/02Shift to premium spirits helps Remy weather China lockdowns
RE
06/02European shares rise after two-day decline
RE
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Rémy Cointreau SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
06/02Rémy Cointreau Upbeat On FY23 Amid 'Excellent' Pricing Strategy
MT
06/02REMY COINTREAU : Rémy Cointreau – FY Results 2021-22 Press release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RÉMY COINTREAU
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 294 M 1 389 M 1 107 M
Net income 2022 201 M 216 M 172 M
Net Debt 2022 382 M 410 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,1x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 8 590 M 9 224 M 7 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,93x
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 169,30 €
Average target price 209,63 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-20.89%9 360
DIAGEO PLC-10.84%103 095
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%49 401
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.29%32 193
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.27%12 335
EMPERADOR INC.-15.38%5 113