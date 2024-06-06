(Rewrites paragraph 1; adds detail on costs, sales and dividend in paragraphs 3, 4 and 9, CEO quote in paragraphs 6-7)

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau reported a steep decline in annual profit on Thursday, but the drop was smaller than expected and the French cognac maker predicted a recovery over the coming year.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said its annual organic operating profit fell by 27.8%, compared to a 28.2% decline predicted by analysts.

It said this was helped by 145 million euros ($157.82 million) in cost savings, exceeding its target of 100 million euros.

The sharp profit fall was driven by an accompanying drop in sales, down 19.2% organically, as Remy faced difficulties throughout the year in its two key markets, the United States and China.

A tough economy dragged on cognac sales in China while elevated inventories in the United States weighed as sales came down from a post-COVID boom.

Remy said its sales would gradually improve over the course of next year, though issues in the U.S. and beyond would continue to weigh in the first half.

"We are approaching the new year with determination and remain fully focused on recovery in the U.S. market," CEO Eric Vallat said in the company's results statement.

Remy was "adopting more efficient sales structures and executing tightly focused initiatives" it hoped would promote a recovery in U.S. growth, he added.

The company said progress towards its long-term targets will resume, including high single-digit annual sales growth, from 2025-26. Its board will propose a dividend of 2 euros per share, it added. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )