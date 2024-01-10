RÉMY COINTREAU : price target lowered by UBS

UBS reaffirms its 'neutral' recommendation on Rémy Cointreau with a price target lowered from €113 to €107, a new target that leaves 11% upside potential for the French spirits house's shares.



Rémy Cointreau faces a downside risk on its third-quarter sales due to persistent weakness in the United States and China", the broker points out, lowering its estimates for the group.



