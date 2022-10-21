Remy Cointreau to enter perfume market at 5,500 euros a bottle

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Known for its prized Louis
XIII cognac, Remy Cointreau is entering the luxury
fragrance market with the launch of Maison Psyche, an upscale
perfume house that will sell scents starting at 5,500 euros a
bottle.
The French spirits group will draw on its experience in
blending and ageing spirits, as well as marketing to high end
clientele, as it seeks to tap into affluent consumers' thirst
for exclusivity.
The new business could be “potentially strategic,” Remy
Cointreau chief executive Eric Vallat told Reuters.
The executive did not provide financial details but said it
would start out small, compared to the spirits group which has
annual sales of around 1.3 billion euros.
"We have real ambition. If this project works, others will
follow," said Vallat, noting he sees the label as "a natural
extension" of Remy Cointreau's activities.
The move comes as the luxury industry doubles down on
serving wealthier clients who can still afford to splash out on
high end goods despite rising inflation.
The world's biggest luxury group LVMH has been investing in
luxury hospitality serving higher end clients, opening five-star
Cheval Blanc and Bulgari hotels in Paris, while recent
expectation-beating trading updates from labels like Hermes,
which sells $10,000 handbags, illustrate the resilience of
labels at the higher end.
The market for niche, high-end fragrances has also been
booming, with strong appetite in the United States in
particular, prompting investments like Puig's purchase of
Byredo.
Remy Cointreau's Maison Psyche was born from the
collaboration of Baptiste Loiseau, Cellar Master of Remy Martin
and Sophie Labbe, Principal Perfumer of Switzerland's fragrance
group Firmenich.
Maison Psyche's first collection of five exclusive
fragrances have spent time maturing in Cognac in western France
in specially designed small oak barrels.
They will be sold in Baccarat crystal bottles, adorned in
gold – some with diamonds, numbered and only available in very
limited quantities.
Orders have already been coming in, Vallat said, noting the
label would aim to serve wealthy clients that already buy the
group's Louis XIII cognac, its blend of eaux de vie aged up to a
hundred years and priced at over $3,000 a bottle on average.
Maison Psyche will sell its perfumes directly to consumers
through appointments in special venues such as an exclusive
Paris apartment, with a plan to expand worldwide within six
months, Vallat said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by
Mimosa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)