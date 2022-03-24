REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : 2021 annual consolidated results report

1. Overview of the period

KEY MESSAGES

2021

EBITDA achieved €460.8M, a decline of 2.0% YoY. This result was driven by: (1) the reduction in both RAB and remuneration rates(-€3.4M);(2) a decline in IREI (Incentive for Economic Efficiency of Investment) of -€5.1Mand (3) a negative contribution from OPEX, due to higher electricity costs.

International business performance improved by +€0.1M, due to the strong performance of Transemel (+€1.4M).

Net Profit reached €97.2M (a decline of 11.1% versus 2020), mostly due to a lower EBITDA and an increase in Income Tax, partially compensated by higher financial results (gain of €4.2M to -€42.6M).

Capex increased by €73.8M (vs €173.3M in 2020), while transfers to RAB soared to €309.1M, an increase of €229.5M, as a result of the electricity transmission business (+€208.6M). Strong consolidation of transfers as 2020 had several projects delayed due to the pandemic.

Definition of renewed and ambitious ESG targets, with a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Issuance of REN's first green bond.

Renewable energy sources (RES) reached 59.2% of total supply (approx.+0.7pp than in 2020). Electricity consumption increased by 1.4% whilst natural gas consumption fell by 4.6% due to a decrease in natural gas use for electricity generation (-9.7%).

The levels of service quality remained high. The level of energy transmission losses stayed in accordance with the figure for the previous year and in line with other TSOs best practices, while the gas transmission combined availability rate reached almost 100%.