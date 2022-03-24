REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : 2021 annual consolidated results report
03/24/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Results Report
2021
24th March 2022
AGENDA
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Overview of the period
Business performance
2021-2024 Strategic Plan execution & Outlook
Shaping a sustainable future
Closing remarks
2021 RESULTS
2
1. Overview of the period
2021 RESULTS
3
1. Overview of the period
KEY MESSAGES
2021
EBITDA achieved €460.8M, a decline of 2.0% YoY. This result was driven by: (1) the reduction in both RAB and remuneration rates(-€3.4M);(2) a decline in IREI (Incentive for Economic Efficiency of Investment) of-€5.1Mand (3) a negative contribution from OPEX, due to higher electricity costs.
International business performance improved by +€0.1M, due to the strong performance of Transemel (+€1.4M).
Net Profit reached €97.2M (a decline of 11.1% versus 2020), mostly due to a lower EBITDA and an increase in Income Tax, partially compensated by higher financial results (gain of €4.2M to -€42.6M).
Capex increased by €73.8M (vs €173.3M in 2020), while transfers to RAB soared to €309.1M, an increase of €229.5M, as a result of the electricity transmission business (+€208.6M). Strong consolidation of transfers as 2020 had several projects delayed due to the pandemic.
Definition of renewed and ambitious ESG targets, with a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Issuance of REN's first green bond.
Renewable energy sources (RES) reached 59.2% of total supply (approx.+0.7pp than in 2020). Electricity consumption increased by 1.4% whilst natural gas consumption fell by 4.6% due to a decrease in natural gas use for electricity generation (-9.7%).
The levels of service quality remained high. The level of energy transmission losses stayed in accordance with the figure for the previous year and in line with other TSOs best practices, while the gas transmission combined availability rate reached almost 100%.
2021 RESULTS
4
1. Overview of the period
SECTOR OVERVIEW
New Regulatory Model for the Electricity Sector
New regulatory
period for the
electricity sector
New National
Electricity System
Law
ERSE published the final "Tariffs and Prices for Electricity in 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025 regulatory period", on the 15th December.
A new regulatory model is defined with a revenue cap methodology applied to the controllable TOTEX of electricity transmission. However, assets pre-2022 are still eligible under the previous reference cost mechanism methodology (keeping the 0.75% premium over Base RoR and still recording the corresponding asset D&A recovery and the gain on RAB as revenue).
The regulator defined theRate of Return applicable to the next regulatory period 2022-2025 with a base rate of 4.4%, considering 0.302% for the Portuguese 10Y Treasury bonds. Under the indexation mechanism a variation of 1 pp of the Portuguese 10YTB implies a variation of 0.3 pp in the RoR. The minimum is set at 3.7% and the maximum at 7%.
For the years 2023 to 2025, theefficiency factor for both TEE and GGS activities are set to 1.5%.
ERSE introduced two new incentive mechanisms:
Incentive to Improve Technical Performance (IMDT) - Promotion of an adequate network performance, based on performance metrics and ranging between -€20M to +€20M. Not to be included in the Efficiency Sharing Mechanism
Efficiency Sharing Mechanism - a mechanism under which the positive or negative spread from the defined reference return is shared / recovered at the end of the regulatory period (cumulative sharing ratios 0%; 50% and 100% as the spread grows).
Following the government's public consultation which ended in November 2021, the new Law-Decree n.º 15/2022 was published on the 14th of January 2022, regarding the organization and functioning rules of the National Electricity System (SEN). The new law acts on five axes: i) production licensing; ii) network planning; iii) competitive mechanisms to access SEN activities; iv) giving consumers an active role in the system; and v) allowance to innovative technologies.
REN applied to the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) and had two projects selected for the final phase:(i) the H2 Green Valley project, for the development of a Green H2 ecosystem in Sines, and (ii) the High Power Mobility project, for implementation of 8 pilot projects using the solution for electric charging through the Transmission Grid patented by REN.
REN projects have an estimated total investment of €52M (of which €37.5M to be made by REN) and €23M (of which €13.5M to be Energy Transition made by REN), respectively. Final Proposals will be submitted at the beginning of April 2022.
Following the impacts of the pandemic, the European Commission created the Next Generation EU, a recovery instrument, from which the Recovery and Resilience Facility is developed, which includes the PRR.
2021 RESULTS
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:31:32 UTC.